The dog trainer who adopted a German shepherd puppy after finding it abandoned in the back of an UBER is stunned by the shocking message from the puppy’s owners.

A dog trainer adopted a German shepherd puppy he says he found in the back of an Uber.

Augusto Deoliveira, known online as daddy dogHe originally posted a video on TikTok in April, showing the adorable canine in the back of an immaculate car, saying he had been abandoned there.

“I could never have expected this,” the Los Angeles-based dog trainer captioned the video, which has had more than six million views.

“Turns out a previous passenger intentionally abandoned the pup in the back of the Uber,” the dog handler wrote in the video, showing the black pup sitting in the car’s footwell.

“After finally contacting the passenger through Uber, she admitted that she left the puppy behind on purpose,” continued Deoliveria, who has five jet-black German shepherds.

“So I guess my plans have changed for the next few weeks and I have a new addition.”

Deoliveira, who claims to be the most subscribed dog trainer on YouTube, has been documenting his journey with the young pup, whom he named Rolex, on his social media pages.

In a recent clip posted on May 25, the dog trainer said that since finding the puppy, the previous owner had reached out wanting his pet back and the breeders claimed they had legal rights to the puppy due to a contract with the owner.

He says they will now go to court over the dispute.

“Now they claim that the buyer had a metal disability that they were not aware of,” Deoliveria said while petting the puppy.

“I don’t know if that’s true or not, or what it has to do with me saving the puppy, since they were the ones who sold it to him,” he continued.

Deoliveria claims it offered to pay full price for the puppy, but both the breeder and the original owner refused.

“The main reason they want the puppy back is how popular it is and they think they can make a lot of money,” he said.

DailyMail.com has contacted Deoliveria for further comment.

He has been criticized in the past for his dog training techniques.

In 2023, the American Veterinary Medical Association issued a statement about his “aversive” training methods.

“The training methods we see in the videos use physical force or correction,” said Dr. Kelly Ballantyne, president of the ACVB and medical director of Insight Animal Behavior Services in Chicago.

‘We know that these methods are a major threat to animal welfare, they have a high risk of causing or increasing fear, panic and aggression. They also put the caregiver and anyone nearby at high risk of being bitten.

They noted that some of their controversial techniques they observed included: hanging a dog from a slip leash, repeatedly applying physical corrections with a prong collar, physically forcing a dog to lie down, and provoking aggression in dogs.

Deoliveria has not specifically addressed the statement issued by the American Veterinary Medical Association, but has responded to criticism about his viral videos in the past.

In one, he defended his ‘advanced interactive approach’ to dog training, saying he tailors his training specifically to the breed of dog he’s working with, and some require a more hands-on approach.

“Every dog ​​is very different depending on their own personality and tendency, sometimes breed-related tendencies and characteristics that will help me identify which approach would be the safest and quickest way to walk a dog,” he said.

While the story of rescuing an adorable puppy from an Uber is charming; Some of his followers have questioned the legitimacy of his story.

Deoliveria has raised skepticism over several videos, one that includes a clip of a woman turning to break into her car to steal the ‘Uber puppy’ and another that shows a woman trying to grab her dogs’ leashes on the dock in Santa Monica.

“You’re really running with this fake story,” one follower wrote.

“The fact that people believe all this content is real,” another skeptical person chimed in.

‘OK. “I’m about to unfollow,” someone else declared.

‘This story is lame and I follow it for its dog training content. You have one more irrelevant post that will appear in my feed.

‘Did a rideshare driver drive by without knowing there was a puppy in the back seat?’ someone else wrote.

«Drivers usually check after a trip just that, forgotten objects. This wouldn’t even be a good plot for a movie.