The doctor who treated premature baby Lucy Letby allegedly tried to kill her says the jury’s decision not to transfer the mother to a more specialized hospital was correct

A doctor who treated a premature baby girl whom Lucy Letby allegedly tried to kill insisted yesterday that the decision not to transfer her mother to a more specialized hospital was the right decision.

The mother, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was admitted to the Countess of Chester Hospital when she went into labor unexpectedly (15 weeks early) in February 2016.

Manchester Crown Court heard that at the time the hospital was designated to care for babies born after 27 weeks and that ideally the baby, known as Baby K, should have been born elsewhere, in a more specialist unit where doctors and nurses had more experience. in the care of these premature babies.

But consultant obstetrician Dr Sara Brigham told the jury the nearest neonatal crib was 60 miles away in Preston and the risk of the 25-week gestation baby being born in the back of an ambulance was Too big.

The doctor said premature birth was “unpredictable” and that mothers could give birth faster than those at term, going from the initial stages of labor to the baby arriving in just 30 minutes.

Lucy Letby, 34, is accused of attempting to murder Baby K by dislodging her breathing tube two hours after her birth in the early hours of February 17, 2016.

At the time of Baby K’s death, the neonatal nurse had already murdered five babies (three boys and two girls) and a few months later would murder two more children from a set of triplets.

“Before we put any of our mothers in an ambulance, we need to make sure that they are not going to give birth in an ambulance,” Dr. Brigham said.

“She (Baby K’s mother) was considered to be progressing in labor, making her unstable to be transferred to an ambulance due to the risk she could have of giving birth in the ambulance.”

Jurors in the original trial failed to reach a verdict on the allegation that she attempted to murder Baby K, and a new trial was ordered.

Prosecutors allege that Letby was caught “practically red-handed” trying to kill Baby K by dislodging her breathing tube. They say senior consultant Dr Ravi Jayaram, who has appeared regularly on television, found Letby near the crib “doing nothing” as the baby collapsed.

The court heard that Baby K’s mother was admitted to the Countess in the early stages of labor at around 10am on February 15, 2016.

Her labor continued to progress and tests revealed that the baby was in a breach position, meaning he would likely be born feet first, and, around 3 p.m., Dr. Brigham made the decision not to. transfer her to another hospital.

But the court heard Baby K was not born for another 35 hours, just after 2.10am on February 17. Ben Myers, defending, said: ‘As it happens, in retrospect, it’s a wonderful thing, Baby K wasn’t born for another 35 hours, so there would have been time (for the transfer) if that decision hadn’t been made.’

Dr. Brigham responded, “I don’t think you can say that because she was lying on a bed; the act of transferring her to a cart and into an ambulance could cause the membranes to rupture.” We know that with preterm birth… things can change very, very quickly.’

Mr Myers said: “So in your opinion it was the right decision?” Dr. Brigham said, “It was, yes.”

Letby, a former resident of Hereford, denies a charge of attempted murder. The trial continues.