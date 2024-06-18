The deputy leader of Reform UK says the fact that mothers have to work is a “travesty” and is behind the rise in anorexia and bulimia among children.

Reform UK’s deputy leader has said it is a “travesty” that working mothers “don’t have enough time” for their children.

Dr David Bull suggested that children “desperately” need a father at home, and not having one meant they were not receiving enough emotional support.

The television presenter turned politician pointed to an increase in eating disorders such as anorexia and bulimia in girls and boys, as well as the damage caused by social media.

Dr Bull was questioned about his party’s stance after Reform yesterday revealed its “contract” with British voters ahead of the July 4 general election.

The document outlines Reform’s plans to support marriage through the tax system and advance child benefit between one and four years of age.

The party said this would “give parents the option to spend more time with their children”.

Analysis of Office for National Statistics data has shown a fall in the number of stay-at-home parents.

Speaking to Sky News, Dr Bull said Reform believed “children do better in stable relationships across the board”.

“In marriage, you know, and that marriage is an important bond, right?” he added.

‘Because I think what children desperately need is someone at home, and they need someone to be there and support them during that education.

“So we think it’s actually a cornerstone. And one of the things that I find really strange and very difficult to understand is the disconnection that children have now.

‘Because when you come home at night, you want to be able to download what’s been going on at school, and you need someone at home who can do that.

“And if we can incentivize it through tax breaks or whatever, it’s got to be a good thing.”

Only 1.4 million were inactive to care for their family or home in the first quarter of last year, compared with 2.9 million between March and May 1993.

Thirty years ago housewives made up 35 percent of the “economically inactive” population, but now the level is only 19 percent.

Dr Bull denied that he was suggesting that families with two working parents were not providing a good education for children.

“Of course, it’s incredibly difficult,” he said. ‘And parents have to work because of the cost of living.

“But in reality, the ideal would be to have a father who is available when the children need him.”

He added: “So we actually did a comprehensive survey. But I think if you talk to any mother, of course, she will want to spend time with her children.

‘They want to see them grow and develop. And if you spend all your time at work and don’t have enough time with your kids, I think it’s a travesty.”

When asked if he thought parents’ work commitments were detrimental to children, Dr Bull responded: “I think emotionally children need support as they grow and develop. There are a lot of questions they have.

‘You have to look at why children are now so obsessed with social media and, certainly from the point of view of having nieces and nephews, they are told all kinds of things on social media that need to be corrected immediately.

“One of the biggest things we’ve seen is the increase in anorexia and bulimia among young women and also among young children.”

When asked if that was due to the absence of parents at home, she added: “Well, I think parents are actually there and they need to counter some of the myths that exist on social media.” You know, these are not realistic images.

Dr Bull continued: ‘In an ideal world, I think the ideal is stability and support from any parent who can achieve this, or even from one parent one day and another parent the other day. And if we can encourage that, that would be great.”