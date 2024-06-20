The day the WAG war came! Off-field drama as Kyle Walker’s wife Annie Kilner, 31, and her ex-lover Lauryn Goodman, 33, cheer on the England vice-captain from the Frankfurt stands.

They have become embroiled in a spectacular WAG war over England’s vice-captain.

But yesterday, Kyle Walker’s wife, Annie Kilner, and his ex-lover, Lauryn Goodman, cheered on the footballer from the stands.

And while it may have been one of the few times the women were in close proximity, Walker must have been relieved that they were on opposite sides of the field.

Kilner, 31, sat with other WAGs to support her husband. Meanwhile, Goodman, 33, was sitting in a separate gallery with her grandfather.

Shortly before the match, she was seen outside Deutcshe Bank Park stadium with her four-year-old son Kairo, the eldest of her two children with Walker.

Kairo was wearing a replica England shirt with his father’s number on the back, along with the word ‘Dad’. It will have been the closest he and Kyle have been in a few months.

Kyle Walker with his wife Annie Kilner and family after England’s second Euro match against Denmark

Lauryn Goodman takes her son to watch his father Kyle Walker play for England against Denmark

Kyle Walker keeps Christian Eriksen at bay during the England v Denmark match in Frankfurt

Mrs. Goodman arrived in Frankfurt under her own power yesterday morning.

Meanwhile, Mrs Kilner, who is traveling for matches rather than staying in Germany, flew to Frankfurt with some of her fellow footballers’ mates on a £35,000 private jet from Manchester Airport.

Her three oldest children accompanied her, since on Sunday she attended the game against Serbia.

The two women have been at odds for several years after the Manchester City star had a relationship with Goodman while he was with Kilner and it emerged that Kairo was her son.

In December, the fallout reignited when Kilner learned that Walker, 34, had fathered another of Goodman’s children, a daughter.

After yesterday’s game, Walker approached Mrs. Kilner and her children. But far from being a joyful reconciliation, it seemed that neither of them were in the mood to play happy families.

One onlooker said: ‘It seemed a bit tense between them. While the outcome was not ideal, one would have thought they would have been a little happier, at least for their children.’

Among the brighter looking WAGs were Megan Davison, the wife of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, and Aine Kennedy, who is dating Conor Gallagher.