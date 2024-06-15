The Croatian model arrives at the Euro Cup to cheer on her children, after gaining 3 million followers for her antics at the last World Cup

The Croatian model, who gained worldwide fame and gained three million followers for watching soccer matches in skimpy clothes, came to Germany in search of more stardom.

Model Ivana Knoll became a huge hit in Qatar and around the world after becoming the poster girl for the Qatar World Cup in winter 2022.

The glamorous 28-year-old, who lives in Miami, hopes to become the star girl of Euro ’24 and show off her country’s new soccer jerseys for the television cameras while Croatia plays Spain.

Ivana, who as Knoll Doll with millions of followers has become a big hit among football fans, told MailOnline from Berlin that being recognized had its ups and downs.

But Ivana, who is also a DJ, was also criticized for being too revealing in Islamic Qatar and lowering standards.

‘There are good things and bad things and some things are blessings and some things are lessons.

Croatian model Ivana Knoll has arrived in Germany for the Euro Cup after rising to stardom at the World Cup in Qatar two years ago.

The glamorous 28-year-old, who lives in Miami, hopes to become the star girl when her country plays Spain tonight.

‘I’m the kind of person who doesn’t care about other people’s opinions anyway.

‘But my career definitely changed a lot in a surprising way (after Qatar) and it helped me return to my greatest love which is music.’

She said that the recognition that the World Cup gave her led her to be invited as a DJ at events such as Formula 1 and in Las Vegas.

‘No one made me, no one can break me. I choose the hardest path for my career, not selling myself or my soul, and it’s not easy, but I’m doing it.’

He said having followers on Instagram and more on other social media platforms was “mind-blowing.”

But he has also rubbed shoulders with A-list stars such as Cher, basketball star Shaq and Manchester City ace Erling Haaland.

She said: I think Croatia can win this tournament for sure and when I DJ there next month it will be a celebration.”

Model Ivana Knoll during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Spain and Croatia at the Olympiastadion on June 15, 2024 in Berlin.

But the Croatian star (pictured with singer Cher) admitted being recognized had its “ups and downs”.

Knoll has been photographed rubbing shoulders with A-list stars such as Manchester City legend Erling Haaland.

Between 50,000 and 100,000 Croatian fans are expected to pack Berlin this afternoon to watch their team take on Spain tonight.

The authorities believe that there will be at least three times as many Croats as Spaniards in the German capital.

Those who cannot attend the 75,000-capacity Olympiastadion will go to the central fan zone in front of the famous Brandenburg Gate, with a capacity of up to 125,000 fans.

Three hundred and fifty miles away, in Gelsenkirchen, Ivana quickened the pulse among the army of English fanatics who have begun to arrive in Germany.

West Ham fan Dean Wiley, 23, from Basildon, Essex, joked: “I wear my England shirt with pride… but to be honest I’m now thinking about switching my allegiance to Croatia.”

“I remember her from the World Cup in Qatar, more than from any Croatia match.

Knoll photographed with basketball player Shaquille O’Neal

The model posing with F1 driver Fernando Alonso. Knoll has set pulses racing across Germany, with up to 100,000 Croatians set to arrive in the capital Berlin for tonight’s match.

“I’m surprised that any of the Croatian fans sitting near her on the ground can concentrate on football. They probably wouldn’t!

‘You know Croatia is in a tournament when she is photographed posing seductively in an apartment overlooking a fanzone!’

Her friend Alex Simpson, 25, from Romford, added: ‘My nephew, who is 16, had pictures of her on his bedroom wall during the World Cup!

“I’ll have to call him and let him know she’s at it again so you can keep an eye out for new photos.”

Knoll said he thought Jude Bellingham was the most handsome English player, but he liked a retired English star.

He added: “Jude is a nice boy for England and now he is the most handsome.”

‘But no one can take David Beckham away from being the most handsome English player of all time!’