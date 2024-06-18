The “cowardly” pervert, 48, who sexually abused a drunk teenager while she was passed out in a hotel room before blaming “sexsomnia” for his sickening attack, will be jailed for more than seven years.

A pervert who sexually assaulted a teenage girl and blamed his disturbing attack on “sexsomnia” has been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison.

Andrew Peel, 48, attacked his victim while she was passed out at Albert Dock, the Liverpool branch of the Premier Inn.

The “cowardly” sex offender then presented a “pathetic excuse for his abominable behavior”, claiming that he had been sleepwalking during the attack.

After a drunken afternoon and night in Liverpool city centre, Peel sexually abused the teenage complainant in her bedroom after she “crashed” drunk.

The victim was saying in the same hotel room as Peel the night of the incident.

During his six-day trial, Peel, of Pochard Close in Bradford, claimed he suffered from a condition known as “sexsomnia”.

Andrew Peel, 48, of Pochard Close, Bradford (pictured) has been sentenced to seven and a half years behind bars after sexually assaulting a drunk teenager in his hotel room.

The condition is a type of sleep disorder in which an individual engages in sexual behavior while sleeping.

However, the pervert’s defense was refuted by a jury, which found him guilty of two counts of sexual assault.

The victim’s statement, read on her behalf at Liverpool Crown Court, said: ‘(Peele) made up a cowardly and pathetic excuse for his abhorrent behaviour.

“He has continued to live his life normally while I struggled to concentrate on my studies.

‘My confidence has been shattered by him and his actions. I have not been able to regain the confidence that I have lost.

“I’m always anxious and wondering if I’ll fall prey to someone again. I feel useless and I distrust so many people.

He added: “He has taken so much from me and he doesn’t deserve to have the things he has taken from me.”

“I will never be free from what he has done to me and the impact he has had on my life.”

Peel, who is a father of two, has no previous convictions.

Tania Griffiths, defending, told the court his actions were “completely out of character”, calling Peel a “family man”.

He added: ‘He has had an active role in raising his two daughters and has been a very hands-on father.

‘The accused has never questioned the events that occurred. He hasn’t had a stress-free period. He has suffered tremendous anxiety and stress. He has lost a lot.

‘You have lost your accommodation. It is very possible that she will lose her business. If you don’t lose your business, you will surely suffer greatly. He has lost everything.

‘He has a sleep apnea condition. The jury concluded that he was not relevant in this case, but he has that serious condition and it remains to be seen how the prison ownership will address that particular problem.

Peel, who was wearing a black North Face T-shirt in the dock, was handed a seven-and-a-half year prison sentence by Judge Denis Watson KC on Monday.

He must also sign the sex offenders’ register for the rest of his life, and has also been given an indefinite restraining order.

After the sex offender was sentenced to more than seven years in prison, Merseyside Police Detective Claire McDonald said:

‘Peel carried out an appalling and depraved sexual assault on a teenage girl and will now face a significant sentence behind bars.

The “cowardly” pervert claimed he suffered from “sexsomnia” and was sleepwalking during the sickening attack. A jury found him guilty of two counts of sexual assault (file image)

‘He also prolonged his victim’s suffering by denying the crime and forcing her to relive her ordeal in court.

“I would like to congratulate her for showing such strength and determination throughout what was an extremely traumatic time, and we hope that today’s sentencing brings her some sense of justice as she continues to recover.

‘Anyone who has been a victim of a sexual crime, is concerned about the safety of someone they know or suspects someone is involved in this criminal activity should come forward and speak to us.

He continued: ‘Rest assured, we have a team of dedicated staff who will handle your reports expertly and compassionately and we will do everything we can to bring offenders to justice.

“We take all of these reports very seriously and work with partner organizations such as support service Victim Care and Rape and Sexual Abuse Support who are there to support victims every step of the way.”