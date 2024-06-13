The Conservatives’ Penny Mordaunt calls Nigel Farage a “Labour enabler” and warns he will make it easier for Keir Starmer to become prime minister, but the UK’s reformist leader hits back and says the Conservatives have “misled” voters on migration.

Conservative minister Penny Mordaunt tonight branded UK reform leader Nigel Farage a “Labour enabler” in a fiery television debate about the general election.

The Commons leader boosted Conservative claims that voting for reform on July 4 would make it easier for Sir Keir Starmer to become prime minister.

He claimed Farage was “allowing there to be no limit, no target, no plan”, while warning of a lack of action on migration under a Labor government.

But the reformist leader hit back, saying the Conservatives had “misled” voters on migration in the last four general elections.

Farage also pointed to a bombshell poll published this afternoon showing Reform had overtaken the Conservatives.

“A vote for you is now actually a vote for the Labor Party,” he told the Conservative minister.

The heated exchange between Ms Mordaunt and Mr Farage took place when party representatives in a seven-way debate on ITV were allowed to ask each other direct questions.

The reform leader grilled Ms Mordaunt about Conservative promises to reduce net migration to “tens of thousands” ahead of the 2010, 2015 and 2017 general elections.

He also questioned her over a Conservative promise to reduce immigration in 2019, since then “a net 4.3 million people have arrived in the country,” Farage said.

“Why should anyone believe the fifth manifesto that promises cuts to net migration?” he added.

Ms Mordaunt was greeted with laughter from both the public and Mr Farage when she responded: “Because of this Prime Minister’s record.”

The Cabinet minister added: ‘We have had figures today showing that visa applications have fallen by 30 per cent, and the Office for Budget Responsibility’s own forecasts say we will halve immigration by next summer.

‘That’s the trajectory we’re on. And we will give Parliament the opportunity to set an annual cap on family and work visas.

“That will be enshrined, a legal limit, and that’s what we’re offering.”

Mrs Mordaunt continued: ‘The only alternative they have in this election is that or what the Labor Party offers.

‘Nigel is a Labor facilitator. He allows no limits, no goals, and no plans.

Mr Farage responded: “I don’t believe a word you say, you have misled us over the last four manifestos.” I don’t believe you on the fifth.

‘And as for being a Labor enabler, we are now ahead of you in the national polls. A vote for you is now actually a vote for the Labor Party.

Just before tonight’s ITV debate, a YouGov poll for The Times put Reform up two points at 19 per cent, with the Conservatives unchanged at 18 per cent.

The symbolic moment in which reform overtakes the Conservatives for the first time is a crushing blow for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak just three weeks before the general election.

The poll showed Labor with an 18-point lead, with Sir Keir Starmer’s party backed by 37 per cent of voters.

The Liberal Democrats were four points behind the Conservatives on 14 per cent.

Commenting on the YouGov poll, before taking part in the ITV debate, Mr Farage said: “This is the tipping point: the only wasted vote now is the Conservative vote.”

“We are the rivals of the Labor Party, we are on our way.”