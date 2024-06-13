The Conservatives fall to their lowest level of support ever in a new poll just three weeks before the general election, with the Conservatives now just one point ahead of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

The Conservatives have fallen to their lowest level of support ever with just three weeks to go until the general election, a new poll shows.

The latest Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll found the Conservatives have just 18 per cent support, which is the lowest percentage of the vote ever recorded by the polling firm.

It is one point worse than the lowest level of Conservative support during the government of former Prime Minister Liz Truss, who was replaced by Rishi Sunak in October 2022.

The latest poll, conducted yesterday and today, found Labor had a 24-point lead over the Conservatives, with Sir Keir Starmer’s party backed by 42 per cent of voters.

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK won 17 per cent, just one point behind the Conservatives, while the Liberal Democrats enjoyed a vote share of 13 per cent.

This was the highest level of support for Sir Ed Davey’s party this year.

The poll results were released after Farage previously hinted that he is ready to lead a merged Conservative-Reform party.

The Brexiteer said he was “ready” and “able” to take charge of a “centre-right” political force after the election.

The latest Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll found the Conservatives have just 18 per cent support, which is the lowest percentage of the vote ever recorded by the polling firm.

In a phone call to LBC, UK reform leader Nigel Farage suggested the Conservative Party here “might well be dead, this could be the end of its journey”.

Farage reiterated his boast that reform is close to a “tipping point”, with polls showing the party’s support moving closer to the Conservatives.

However, fears have grown over the implications of splitting the right-wing vote, with senior figures now openly expressing alarm at the prospect of a “one-party socialist state” after July 4.

Sunak has warned that Sir Keir will change the voting system if he wins to ensure he stays in power.

In a round of interviews this morning, Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron insisted that “if you vote for reform, Keir Starmer is more likely to be in Downing Street.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said on Politico’s Power Play podcast: ‘All a vote for reform does is give Labor an even bigger majority.

‘And that is the polar opposite of what most reformist voters want. Therefore, voting for the reform does not solve any problem.’

In a round of interviews this morning, Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron insisted that “if you vote for reform, you are more likely to get Keir Starmer in Downing Street.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said on Politico’s Power Play podcast: “All a vote for reform does is give Labor an even bigger majority.”

Farage has suggested his political model is Canadian Stephen Harper, who orchestrated a merger between Reform and his Conservative rivals to unite the right.

In a phone call to LBC, the UK’s reformist leader suggested the Conservative Party here “might as well be dead, this could be the end of its journey”.

He said he believed “something new is going to emerge on the center-right” of politics.

‘Do I think I am capable of leading a national opposition to a Labor Party with a large majority, where I can defend myself and hold them to account on certain issues? Yeah.’

And he added: “I would be prepared to lead the center right in this country, a center right that defends small businesses, a center right that believes in borders, a center right that is not afraid to defend itself.” for the British people.’

The Conservative campaign has moved to warn potential Reform voters that Labor could end up with a landslide victory, urging them to back the Conservatives to provide a large opposition force, although Sunak has insisted he has not given up on the victory.

But Farage pointed to a YouGov poll that put Reform on 17 per cent, just one point behind the Conservatives, to suggest: “I think we are very close to a turning point.”

Other polls have shown a wider gap between Sunak’s party and Farage’s, but the average of recent polls suggests the Reformers are about eight points behind the Conservatives.

The Home Office has offered Farage additional private security after he was attacked during the election campaign.

He said he was more objective than other politicians because he was willing to face crowds and because he dared to “break the consensus” by talking about mass migration, unlike his rivals.

He said: ‘They are afraid of the mafia. And do you know something? I’m not going to surrender to the mafia. Never.’

When asked if he was afraid, he said: “I get thoughtful, but I can’t let these people win.”

“If they win, our entire democracy will be threatened.”

Mr Farage was questioned by a Times newspaper report that one in 10 Reform candidates are Facebook “friends” of Gary Raikes, leader of the fascist British New Union.

Rishi Sunak (pictured today at the G7 in Italy) has warned that Sir Keir will change the voting system if he wins to ensure he stays in power.

“I had never heard of Gary Raikes until yesterday,” Mr Farage said.

‘Don’t forget, I arrived just at the last minute, we haven’t had time to do a full investigation of the candidates. It has been impossible for us.’

But he added: “Not all of our candidates have been to Eton, not all of our candidates have been to Oxford, not all of our candidates are part of the London group.”

“And people like things on Facebook without having any idea where they come from.”

When asked about Ian Gribbin, the party’s candidate in Bexhill and Battle, who said Britain should have “accepted Hitler’s offer of neutrality” rather than fight the Nazis in the Second World War, Farage said it was “something stupid”. say’.

But he suggested there would be no disciplinary response: ‘What can you do? His name is on the ballot and I can’t remove him.