The Conservatives drop to FOURTH in the election fundraising table with just £292k in the second week of campaigning, while Reform UK raises more than double that and Labor pockets £4.4m heading into the home stretch.

The Conservatives raised less than £300,000 in donations during the second week of the general election campaign, official data shows.

According to Electoral Commission figures, the Conservatives were only the fourth most supported party between June 6 and 12, when they received £292,500.

The fundraising efforts of Rishi Sunak’s party were dwarfed by Labour, which raised £4,383,400 over the same period, almost 15 times more.

The £742,000 donated to Reform UK was almost double the amount donated to the Conservatives, while the Liberal Democrats took £335,000.

The Green Party received £20,000 over the same period, according to the watchdog’s data.

In the run-up to polling day on July 4, all registered political parties must submit four weekly reports setting out donations and loans received of more than £11,180.

In total, UK political parties received donations worth £5.8 million between June 6 and 12.

This exceeded the £3.25m in total donations received by parties between 30 May and 5 June.

During the first period of the general election campaign (excluding public funds), the Conservatives received £574,918, Labor £926,908, the Liberal Democrats £454,999 and the Reformists £140,000.

Latest figures showing Labor still earning more in donations than the Conservatives will raise fears that Tory money is drying up as Sunak fails to reduce Labour’s lead in opinion polls.

Prominent Conservative supporter John Caudwell, founder of Phones4U, recently announced his support for the Labor Party.

The billionaire previously donated £500,000 to the Conservatives ahead of the 2019 general election.

The reforms were reportedly bolstered by money from thousands of new members, as well as pledges from larger donors, following the return of Nigel Farage as party leader.

A conservative source recently told PolicyHome website: ‘We are certainly struggling with donations.

“I know big donors who insist they are not going to support the current Conservative Party.”