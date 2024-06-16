The Conservatives claim Keir Starmer will use satellites to force garden homeowners to pay higher council taxes under a new ‘Big Brother’ scheme if they are given the keys to Downing Street.

Labor has been accused of plans to increase council tax on homes with larger gardens by using satellites to spy on the size of their properties if the party is elected.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party has dismissed the claims as “fantasy” but Housing Secretary Michael Gove remains adamant that Labor will “hit” families if the party wins the general election.

Gove recently accused the Labor Party of “using Big Brother tactics” After it emerged, the Welsh Labor government was using satellites to spy on homeowners who lived in properties with large gardens or that had been renovated and extended.

In addition to aerial and street photographs, data from planning applications, information on energy efficiency and statistics on school performance and crime rates are also evaluated as part of the review of municipal tax brackets being prepared by the Senedd.

It means families living in larger, better insulated homes, in areas with good schools or lower crime rates, could be hit with higher council tax bills.

Although Sir Keir Starmer has insisted that a Labor government will not raise taxes, he has also described the Welsh government as a “blueprint” for “what Labor can do across the UK”.

Gove said he believes Labor is looking forward to the Welsh initiative, which has been postponed until 2028, to “test in practice” a similar system in England.

Raising houses even in one band could seriously affect homeowners’ finances.

Moving a Band D house in England, for example, which currently pays £2,171 a year in council tax, to the next Band E, would be equivalent to almost £500 more a year.

He said: “Taken from the same old Labor playbook, these Big Brother tactics will punish families with higher bills simply for having good schools or reducing crime.”

In May, the Sunday Telegraph reported that the Valuations Office, an HMRC agency, had been commissioned to build an “automated valuation model” to update the value of 1.5 million homes in Wales.

The Welsh Government says higher council tax bands are needed to tackle “property wealth” and “rebalance” the current system.

Jim McMahon, Sir Keir’s shadow local government minister, has also previously spoken out about the need to modernize council tax, describing the current assessment system as “unfair”.

But any attempt to change council tax bands in England and Scotland, where assessments have not been updated for 33 years, would be hugely controversial as millions of homeowners would end up paying more.

speaking to The Sunday Telegraph Of the plans, Housing Secretary Michael Gove said: ‘A Labor government would impose higher council taxes on family homes, just as Labor has done in Wales.

“Keir Starmer is far from being honest with voters about the taxes he would raise to fill his £38.5bn black hole, but with the Welsh Labor government being his ‘model’ for Britain, family homes in the whole country are clearly in the crosshairs.’

A Labor Party spokesman dismissed the Conservatives’ “fanciful” claims, saying: “Having spent 14 years making promises they couldn’t keep, this desperate Conservative Party is now forced to come up with a new Labor plan every day that doesn’t exist.” , instead of answering questions about the gaping holes in their own plans, which will lead to a £4,800 increase in family mortgages.’

The Valuation Agency denied that “Big Brother” tactics were being used.

A spokesperson said: ‘We are simply accessing freely available information so that any new valuation is based on the most up-to-date information.

“The valuation methods we use are internationally recognized as best practices.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: ‘We are listening to communities as we consider options for council tax reform in Wales.

“We are acutely aware of the financial pressures people are facing due to the cost of living crisis and the UK Government’s mismanagement of the economy, and this will be at the forefront of our considerations.”