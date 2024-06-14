The Conservatives claim Keir Starmer could impose 18 tax rises, including charging CGT on main home sales, after think tanks cast doubt on the manifesto.

The Conservatives today stepped up their attacks on Keir Starmer by warning that Labor could raise taxes in 18 areas.

Sir Keir unveiled his manifesto yesterday with plans to increase the burden by £8.5bn to pump money into services.

However, while they promise no changes to income tax, national insurance or VAT, Sir Keir has refused to rule out council tax and capital gains measures.

Treasury Secretary Laura Trott used a press conference to claim that Labor “is secretly planning to impose a capital gains tax on your main residence,” which would be a “disastrous policy for families across the country.” country”.

Labor flatly denied it would charge CGT for main home sales, accusing the Conservatives of “lying”.

But the Resolution Foundation has warned that the party’s manifesto set the stage for a Parliament of undeclared tax increases and restrictions on public services, a criticism also leveled at the Conservatives.

Keir Starmer could oversee five years of tax rises if he wins the election, left-wing think tank has warned

Treasury Secretary Laura Trott used a press conference to claim that Labor “is secretly planning to impose capital gains tax on your main residence.”

The Conservatives have been warning of a “tax trap” if Labor comes to power.

This IFS graph shows the possible increases in the tax burden from party manifestos.

Rishi Sunak arrived in Italy yesterday for the G7 summit, which continues today.

Mrs Trott said: “Yesterday we saw a Labor Party manifesto that contained no tax cuts, only tax increases – they even warned about this in their manifesto.”

Ms Trott added: “It is a manifesto of tax cheating from a Labor Party that has tax rises coded into its DNA.”

‘Labour’s first, second and third response to every problem is always the same: raise taxes. And as a result, Labour’s tax burden (according to its own figures) will rise to be the highest our country has ever seen.

But a Labor spokeswoman said: ‘Labour will not introduce capital gains tax on main residences. Is it a bad idea.

‘The conservatives are lying. It is a sign of utter desperation that the Conservatives are talking about things they have imagined that Labor are not doing.

The 18 areas where the Conservatives say Labor could raise taxes 1. For the first time in history, the new state pension is included in income tax. 2. End the 25 percent tax-free lump sum. 3. Make tax relief on pension contributions less generous. 4. Extend National Insurance to employer contributions to pensions. 5. Increase the number of municipal tax brackets. 6. Undertake a costly revaluation of council tax as Labor has already done in Wales. 7. Cut council tax discounts, as Labor is currently doing in Wales. 8. Apply Capital Gains Tax to family homes, ending Private Residence Relief. 9. Increase the rate and level of the Stamp Duty. 10. New levies or charges on bills and at the same time accelerate the deployment of renewable energies. 11. Increase in capital gains tax. 12. Increase employers’ national insurance. 13. End the business investment plan. 14. Cut or end the Investment Plan in Seed Companies. 15. End venture capital trusts. 16. End relief for disposal of business assets. 17. End farm property relief and business relief. 18. Maintain the expanded ULEZ zone outside London and extend road pricing beyond London.

Ministers have been trying to catch up after a poll showed a “crossover” moment with Reform leading the Conservatives.

Treasury minister Bim Afolami urged the vote to focus on who should be prime minister between him and Keir Starmer, after a YouGov investigation showed Nigel Farage’s insurgents in second place.

Although it was just a poll and had been widely anticipated, the result has fueled anxiety in conservative circles about the campaign.

It also derailed the party’s efforts to call out Labor over its tax plans after Sir Keir revealed his manifesto yesterday.

The Resolution Foundation said: “Its current stance sets the stage for a Parliament with further tax rises, difficult-to-implement spending cuts and the risk that a weaker productivity forecast by the OBR in the next fiscal event could force incoming Labor chancellor to take further action. difficult decisions to meet its stated fiscal rule of getting debt down by the fifth year of the forecast.’

Labour’s promises to increase public spending are largely in departments that are already ring-fenced, such as health and social care and education, the Resolution Foundation said.

Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), suggested that achieving ‘genuine change’ in Britain – Sir Keir Starmer’s main promise to voters – would require more funding than the policy document proposes.

Johnson said some of Labour’s plans were better than “a shopping list of half-baked political ads” – an apparent reference to the Conservatives’ offer – but warned it would need to put “real resources on the table”.

“And the Labor manifesto gives no indication that there is a plan for where the money would come from to fund this,” he said.

Responding to Sir Keir’s launch of the policy document on Thursday, the IFS chief said: ‘This was not a manifesto for those looking for big numbers. The increases in spending on public services promised in the cost table are small and trivial: the tax increases, beyond the inevitable reduction in tax evasion, are even more trivial.

“On current forecasts, and especially with an additional borrowing of £17.5 billion over five years to fund the green prosperity plan, this literally leaves no room – within the fiscal rule that Labor has signed up – for more spending than planned by the current government, and those plans imply cuts in both investment spending and spending on unprotected public services.

Farage has gloated about now being in charge of the main opposition, driving home the point in an ITV debate last night and in interviews this morning.