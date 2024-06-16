The Commons is set for a radical shake-up if Labor wins a “supermajority” as a landslide victory could force Sir Keir Starmer’s MPs onto the opposition benches.

Radical plans are being drawn up to renovate part of the historic House of Commons to cope with a possible Labor “supermajority”, The Mail on Sunday can reveal.

This could involve cordoning off some of the Green seats traditionally used by the Opposition, reserving them for newly elected Labor MPs so they can take part during debates.

The secret preparations follow predictions that Sir Keir Starmer’s Labor Party could rise from just over 200 MPs to more than 400 in the new Parliament.

And the number of Conservative MPs could, by some estimates, collapse from around 345 to fewer than 100.

A well-placed Commons source said: “There may be so many Labor MPs that we let them spill over into what are normally opposition seats.”

Labor leader Keir Starmer during the election campaign. The secret preparations follow predictions that Sir Keir Starmer’s Labor Party could rise from just over 200 MPs to more than 400 in the new Parliament.

Diagram of what the House of Commons could look like with a Labor “supermajority”

“We could use a red rope or red tape to mark where Labor MPs would sit.” The plan emerged just 24 hours after Boris Johnson raised the alarm about so-called ‘Starmergeddon’ and urged people to vote Conservative to avoid an ‘elective dictatorship’ of Labour.

And the Conservatives raised warnings about future Labor tax rises by warning that Sir Keir would hit people with a “holiday tax” for flying to help fill a projected £38.5bn “black hole” in his spending plans. .

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said that while Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had ruled out any so-called tax on frequent flyers, Labor’s manifesto is silent on the issue. Conservative sources said there were so many questions about Sir Keir’s tax plans that Labor will “need to reprint its manifesto at this rate”.

Labor responded by accusing the Conservatives of concocting “fanciful” tax plans to avoid answering questions about their own proposals, which would lead to a £4,800 rise in household mortgages.

The tax row emerged as:

A new seat-by-seat poll by Survation suggested Labor would win 456 seats, the Conservatives just 72 seats, the Lib Dems 56 and the Reformists up to seven.

Nigel Farage has prepared to launch Reform’s election manifesto, with policies expected to include increasing tax breaks for married couples tomorrow;

Labor candidate Tan Dhesi was called a “Zionist demon” while campaigning in Slough, with government adviser Lord Walney calling the abuse “disgusting”;

Health spokesman Wes Streeting revealed Labour’s plans to clear the NHS’s “cancer backlog” in England, amid claims that 700,000 patients will wait too long if the Conservatives are re-elected;

The prime minister, attending a peace summit on Ukraine in Switzerland, warned Russia’s allies that they were “standing on the side of the aggressor and the wrong side of history.”

A packed House of Commons in January 2023. By design, the House of Commons (opened in May 1852) only seats 427 of 650 MPs, with the rest forced to stand.

Bomb damage to the Houses of Parliament during the Blitz of 1941. After it was destroyed by German bombs in the Second World War, calls were made for the House to be extended, replacing its famous rectangular shape with a semi-circular design.

According to a long tradition in the House of Commons, MPs from the ruling party sit to the right of the Speaker and the various opposition parties sit to the left. But Commons sources said yesterday that after the election there could be so many Labor MPs – potentially more than the 418 after Tony Blair’s first landslide victory in 1997 – that space could be made on opposition benches for accommodate them.

Physically cordoning off benches would be controversial as it would appear to breach the House of Commons convention that MPs can technically sit wherever they want. However, one source noted that it would not be the first time a government party has reached the opposition seats, saying it occurred in 1931 and 1935 after large majorities for the ruling parties.

After it was destroyed by German bombs in the Second World War, calls were made for the Chamber to be expanded, replacing its famous rectangular shape with a semi-circular design. However, it was rebuilt to approximately its original size and shape after Sir Winston Churchill led calls for it to maintain “a sense of crowd and urgency” on great occasions.

The great wartime Prime Minister argued: “If the House is large enough for all its members, nine-tenths of its debates will be carried on in the depressing atmosphere of a nearly empty or half-empty House.”

The new Chamber was used for the first time on October 26, 1950.

Last night, Commons officials stressed that it was up to MPs – not them – to decide who sat where on the green benches.