The clubs that have sent the most players to Euro 2024 REVEALED, so use our lookup table to see how many were called up by your team…

More than 220 clubs are represented at Euro 2024, with Manchester City and Inter Milan topping the list in terms of call-ups.

Thirteen players from both clubs formed their countries’ final teams for the tournament, which began last night in Germany.

Premier League champion Manchester City’s players come from seven different nations.

</p> <p>Your browser does not support iframes.</p> <p>

Representatives of Serie A champions Inter Milan include former Stoke City striker Marko Arnautovic, who will lead the Austrian line-up

Representatives from Serie A champions Inter Milan include former Stoke City striker Marko Arnautovic, who will lead the Austrian line-up.

Reigning champions Italy have included four players from their national champions in their squad, including Nicolo Barella and Alessandro Bastoni, who won Euro 2020 under former coach Roberto Mancini.

Following closely on the list is the European champion, Real Madrid.

A dozen members of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad will take part in Euro 2024, including England star Jude Bellingham, who won the La Liga Player of the Season award.

Los Blancos midfielder Toni Kroos has come out of international retirement and will join teammate Antonio Rudiger in host nation Germany.

PSG will also send 12 players to the tournament, five of whom will represent France, including Kylian Mbappé, who is heading to Real Madrid.

Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig have 11 players in the Euro 2024 squads.

Spain, unsurprisingly, has the bulk of the Barcelona contingent, with Ferran Torres and youngsters Fermín López, Pau Cubrasi and Lamine Yamal all included.

Bayern Munich have six of their 11 players in the Germany squad alone.

Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig have David Raum and Benjamin Henrichs representing the host country, although their 11 players are spread across eight different nations.

There are many clubs around the world with players at Euro 2024, and 221 clubs are sending at least one player.

These include Albanian striker Jasir Asani, who plies his trade in South Korea with Gwangju FC.

There are 27 English clubs represented in the Championship teams, including League One club Barnsley, who will send Callum Styles.

The 24-year-old from Bury, Greater Manchester, will fly the flag for Hungary.