The chocolate bar that people travel 4000 miles for! Brits fly to Dubai to get sweets, and TikTokers desperately try to recreate them at home.

Huge, gooey chocolate bars filled with dessert-inspired fillings have gone viral on TikTok, and chocolate lovers are willing to go to great lengths to get their hands on these treats.

Can’t Get Khanafed Of It, a milk chocolate bar filled with crunchy khanafeh, pistachio cream and tahini spread, was made by Dubai-based Fix Dessert Chocolatier and has TikTokkers so obsessed they’re creating their own own versions at home.

Priced at £16, these chocolate bars are an indulgent treat, but those who have tried this holy grail of chocolate insist they are worth “every last detail”.

“This is worth it and it’s still doing it,” wrote one satisfied customer on X (formerly Twitter). “We don’t deny that it is expensive, but we have paid more for mass-produced chocolate.”

You can only buy the viral Fix Dessert Chocolate Hero Bars in Dubai through Chatfood or Deliveroo, much to the disappointment of overseas shoppers desperate to try the much-hyped delights.

Can’t Get Khanafed Of It are Fix Dessert Chocolatier’s best-selling bars and have become a viral sensation.

The influencer Maria Vehera has promoted the brand on her page, with an ASMR video that obtained almost 60 million views.

Can’t Get Khanafed Of It is a milk chocolate bar filled with crunchy khanafeh, pistachio cream and tahini spread.

You can only buy the viral Fix Dessert Chocolate Hero Bars in Dubai through Chatfood or Deliveroo, much to the disappointment of overseas shoppers desperate to try the much-hyped delights.

Can’t Get Khanafed Of It is the chocolatier’s bestseller, thanks in part to creators like Maria Vehera, whose viral ASMR video of herself enjoying the Hero Bar has racked up nearly 60 million views and counting.

The Dubai-based food influencer also delved into the Mind Your Own Busicoff and Crazy Over Caramel flavours, writing alongside the video: ‘WOW JUST WOW!!! I can’t explain how good they are! When a chocolate, a dessert and a work of art come together, this is what you get!’

Fix Dessert Chocolate was founded by Sarah Hamouda in 2021 as a response to her pregnancy cravings and love of desserts.

Wanting to take the chocolate fix to the next level, he developed Fix Dessert Bars, where “Fix” stands for “incredibly amazing experience.” Sarah believes that eating chocolate should be an “experience.”

After gaining popularity online, orders started to skyrocket and Sarah revealed that Fix’s orders went from single digits to 500 a day.

The response to Fix Dessert chocolate bars has been huge online, and the brand is gaining fans around the world.

“To be honest, at no point did I think this was going to go global,” said Hamouda, a British-Egyptian businessman who has lived in Dubai for nine years. cnn.

“It’s crazy what’s happening,” he added in response to demand for the bar from people around the world.

This is certainly evident in X, where people are yelling at Dubai residents to help them find a bar.

“Whoever is traveling back from Dubai to London, could you please bring me a chocolate bar for a chocolatier’s dessert because I’m dying to try it,” one fan wrote.

While another said: “I need to go to Dubai and try Fix Dessert chocolates immediately.”

And a third wrote: “I’m going to buy that knafeh flavored chocolate bar for dessert once I get back to Dubai.”

TikTok creator @elektraps also shared a video of her attempt on the viral bar.

The creator captioned it: “Making the viral Fix chocolate bar ‘I can’t get Knafeh out of it’

For those who managed to get their hands on a Fix dessert bar, the product did not disappoint, with one shopper comparing the brand to Willy Wonka.

Fix Dessert Chocolatier chocolate has arrived. I hope my cousin appreciates it,” wrote one satisfied customer.

‘The thick, sturdy bars evoke memories of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, a treasured childhood book, and the original film holds a huge place in my life. I love it.’

What if you don’t get a bar? The only alternative is to create one yourself, at least according to these TikTok creators.

“I can’t take it anymore, I’ve been watching people enjoy this viral pistachio chocolate bar, which is only sold in Dubai. I had to try and make it,” said creator Suzy Hendrix. “And it was everything I dreamed it would be.”

The Baked Brownie Cereal & Fix Magic Fix Dessert Chocolate Bar

The White Chocolate Lotus Cheesecake Fix Dessert Chocolate Bar

To create your own version of the viral Can’t Get Khanafed Of It bar, start with

‘The presentation is kataifi, shredded filo dough that you can find at your local Mediterranean or Middle Eastern market.

Toast it with a few drops of butter until golden brown. We are adding pistachio cream. Think Nutella with pistachios and tahini and mix.

‘I really tried to imitate the original, so we melt chocolate, use semisweet or dark chocolate if that’s your favorite. They also had a dark green and orange design, so I did my best to do the same.

‘Pour in the melted chocolate; Be sure to shake off the excess and leave a layer as best you can. Cool to set and add the pistachio kataifi filling. Add the last layer of chocolate and spread it evenly.

‘Refrigerate for about an hour and then unmold and viola.’

TikTok creator @elektraps also shared a video of her attempt at the viral bar, captioning the video: “Making the ‘Can’t Get Knafeh Out of It’ Viral Fix Chocolate Bar.”

For Hamouda, creating Fix has been a labor of love. “We put a lot of time and effort and a lot of love into our bars,” he concluded in the CNN interview.