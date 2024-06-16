The Chinese spy fears “delaying” the introduction of the new military insignia ordered for the king’s accession to the British throne

Army chiefs have delayed the release of new military badges ordered for the King’s arrival over fears that badges made in China could have spy devices planted by Beijing.

The new badges will be issued to all Army regiments that sport a royal crest on their caps and berets, as the design featuring St Edward’s crown, favored by the late Queen Elizabeth, is being replaced by the Tudor one favored by the King Charles.

But the manufacture of the badges has been delayed because the British company in charge of designing them will manufacture a batch in factories in China, as reported by the Financial Times.

Defense Ministry chiefs are concerned that Beijing could insert tracking devices into the insignia, allowing them to spy on the movements of military leaders and rank-and-file soldiers.

A senior army source said: “There are fears that tracking devices or a GPS transmitter could be embedded in the badges.”

The Ministry of Defense has awarded a £3.9m contract for the redesign of badges, medals and ribbons to a US company, Leidos.

The American company, in turn, has outsourced badge manufacturing to a Yorkshire-based company: Wyedean Weaving.

Wyedean, which has been making army uniforms, colors and regimental flags from its base in Haworth, will make the badges in factories in Britain and around the world, including China.

Although the Ministry of Defense allows its contracted companies to manufacture their products in China, fears have grown that authorities in Beijing want to spy on the military and the Government.

In April, two Britons, including a former parliamentary aide, were accused of spying for China, and in 2022 MI5 warned MPs that a lawyer called Christine Lee could be a “Chinese agent”.

That same year, Chinese telecoms giant Huawei was banned from building the UK’s 5G network over fears of espionage.

A director at Wyedean confirmed last night that some of the army badges will be made in China and that no concerns have been raised by the MoD.

The MoD said: ‘The current cap badges are supplied by a UK-based company, and procurement is carried out in accordance with standard regulations.

“Procurement of new cap badges will be made once their requirements are finalized.”