The Chinese lawyer who is suing MI5 for calling her a spy claims Beijing is “unlikely” to choose her because she is a devout Christian.

A Chinese lawyer who sued MI5 for calling her a spy claimed yesterday that Beijing was “unlikely” to choose her because she is a devout Christian.

Yesterday, Christine Lee appeared in the High Court wearing a silver cross as she launched a legal bid for compensation. The 60-year-old woman maintains that her “profile and religious denomination” made her an “inappropriate candidate” for espionage.

It was also suggested that MI5 may have conspired with then Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Home Secretary Priti Patel to appoint her as a communist agent as a “distraction” from Boris Johnson’s Partygate scandal.

Spy chiefs issued an alert in January 2022 warning MPs that Lee was involved in “political interference activities on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party’s United Front Work Department (UFWD).” But her lawyer claimed that Ms Lee “did not know” that her activities “could violate national security measures” and insisted that “foreign political interference activity” is not illegal.

Ms. Lee, of Birmingham, worked as legal counsel for the Overseas Chinese Affairs Bureau, an agency overseen by the UFWD. She had spent years liaising with MPs, donating £640,000 to Labor and the Liberal Democrats.

But yesterday her lawyer Ramby de Mello told the Investigatory Powers Tribunal that MI5 had no authority to call her a spy, suggesting his client’s “harmonious” work with MPs had been “misinterpreted as a deal with the devil”. She argued that her client had been treated worse than Russians who had similarly donated to MPs, after Lee donated more than £500,000 to Labor MP Barry Gardiner.

In a text message to Lee, sent through a mutual friend after the alert was issued, Gardiner said: “Many people have told me that they believe the reason they (MI5) published the story when they did “It was to distract from Boris’ Partygate apology that was announced the day before.”

De Mello said the MI5 alert led to Lee receiving death threats and having to go into hiding. His son, Daniel Wilkes, is also suing after losing his job working for Gardiner.

But Victoria Wakefield KC, representing MI5, said it had “concluded on the basis of the information available… that Ms Lee posed a threat to national security and that action needed to be taken”, adding that MI5 has the duty to ensure that it does not take measures to “favor the interests of any political party”. The hearing continues.