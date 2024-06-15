THE CHIC LIST: The £4,120 summer it-bag that proves money can’t buy taste; Instead, here’s how to shop like the most stylish people in the world.

A recent trip to the south of France to dine in Cannes, the playground of the world’s super-rich, underscored the previous headline. Too many flashy logos worn together don’t make for a good outfit, no matter how superficially brilliant the wearer is.

Look at YSL’s Icare raffia bag which has been touted as the It-bag of the summer and given away to various young influencers to try to persuade us that this is so. The bag is gigantic, its logo even more so.

Some of the small influencers who wear it seem overshadowed by it. When it comes to designer bags, YSL tends to be more affordable than most, but costs a staggering £4,120.

And let’s not talk about Chanel, which has increased its prices so much that only a handful will be able to afford it. Once considered the beacon of taste and luxury, the house founded by Coco Chanel now ignores paying customers so much that it makes them queue outside half-empty stores in all weathers, a strange modern form of humiliation.

This practice, a marketing strategy used by “luxury” brands to make themselves appear more in-demand, infuriates me every time I see it. Once finally inside the store, the customer often has to wait a ridiculous amount of time for a store assistant to come help them. What’s so luxurious about this experience?

As I get older, I want to buy fewer fashion items and instead focus on finding those special items that I can wear until they’re worn out. Pieces that I feel will always mean my style. And that means both saying no and being open and adventurous.

The most stylish people in the world have always been methodical and deliberate about what they wear, and equally ruthless about what they avoid.

I look at Jackie O, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, Gianni Agnelli, Audrey Hepburn, Cary Grant, Uma Thurman, Catherine Deneuve; There is no boring one among them, all with classic taste and relentless in the search for the right pieces.

How do you strike that perfect balance between wearing old favorites and looking current?

Find the top brands or stores that suit your style and body shape, and stick with them.

This makes it easy to add refreshing newbies to your existing wardrobe. They will fit better and give older, beloved pieces a renewed shine.

Before investing in any designer, ask yourself: will I love this in three years? And does it complement and elevate my wardrobe?

Shop designer vintage and mingle with the new high street. This creates a powerful blend of individuality.

Perfect Tote

Add a touch of tennis to your summer looks with this navy and cream cotton canvas tote bag. Ideal for lazy days in the park or trips to the beach.

antique gold

One of my favorite pastimes is searching for elegant vintage jewelry to make my outfits unique. I love this Givenchy bracelet that I like so much on the Vestiaire Collective website.

How elegant!

What’s not to love about these snakeskin mules from St Agni? They will add a unique touch to your outfits.

