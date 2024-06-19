The cast of Absolutely Fabulous will reunite for the first time since 2016 for a one-off special 32 years after the beloved comedy first aired.

The stars of classic British comedy Absolutely Fabulous will reunite for the first time since 2016 for a one-off special.

Stars Jennifer Saunders, Dame Joanna Lumley, Julia Sawalha and Jane Horrocks will look back on their time working on the 90s show during the new one-off show, which will tell the story of how it was made.

Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out will also pay tribute to June Whitfield, who died in 2018 at the age of 93 and is known for her role as Mother on the series.

Ab Fab, as he is known to fans, first appeared on UK screens in 1992 and ran until 2003, following PR boss Edina, played by Saunders, and retired model Patsy, played by Dame Joanna, as they tried to relive their youth in the 60s. London following the fashions of the 90s and indulging in excessive alcohol and drug consumption.

Their hedonistic lifestyle constantly led them to personal crises that were eventually resolved by Eddie’s daughter Saffy, played by Sawalha.

Horrocks appeared as Eddie’s dim-witted personal assistant, Bubble.

Absolutely Fabulous returned with three episodes between 2011 and 2012 to celebrate its 20th anniversary and a film based on the series was released in 2016.

Saunders, who created and starred in the comedy, said she was grateful for the “kind and helpful” show.

She said: “I loved making Ab Fab, but I don’t remember much, so a lot of this retrospective is a revelation to me.”

Dame Joanna added: “It was a fabulous walk down memory lane by actresses who only have a loose grip on reality. Really exciting and I hope very entertaining. I loved every second of it.”

Kirsty Hanson, who commissioned the documentary for comedy channel Gold, said the show “helped break the mold of female-led comedy” and added that fans “are in for a real treat”.

The actors will be joined on the show by the comedy’s costume designers and famous fans to tell behind-the-scenes secrets and present never-before-seen clips.

The documentary, produced by Expectation, will air on Gold later this year.

The comedy was based on the irritability between Edina and her uptight daughter Saffron, played by Julia. Eddy often found herself torn between her best friend Patsy and the disapproving Saffy.

The show also featured Jane as Bubble, the wacky assistant to public relations expert Eddy, and the late June Whitfield as Eddy’s mother.

June’s last appearance in the franchise was, like the rest of the cast, in the 2016 big screen adaptation, in which Eddy and Patsy were forced to flee the country after nearly killing Kate Moss.

June died in December 2018, two years after Jennifer insisted she was “done” with Ab Fab.

Despite the positive reaction to the film and rumors of a sequel, he told the Daily Mail in late 2016: “I’m not doing anything else with Ab Fab. That’s it. That’s. Him. I don’t actually see the sense of doing nothing else with it.

However, in October 2018, he told an audience at the Cheltenham Literature Festival that the idea of ​​continuing with Ab Fab was “always on my mind, always”.

She said: ‘I’m thinking right now about writing something. It has to be age appropriate, otherwise we would basically have to be in wheelchairs. I think Julia is old enough to be my mother.

He also addressed political correctness at the time, saying, “I think it’s harder to write what we used to write because there’s always someone talking bad in the back of your mind.” ‘Oh, what do you think? Don’t you think someone might be offended? It’s very exhausting!’

In June 2021, Jennifer once again said that the new “woke” mentality has changed comedy and that people now “convince themselves” not to tell jokes that could be considered controversial.

‘Yes, I think it has changed comedy the way we used to do it. “I think we would probably talk ourselves out of it now,” she said during a talk at the Garrick Theatre. “It would be like, ‘We’re not going to have a good answer, so let’s not do that.'”

“I think people now talk themselves out of doing things because everything is sensitive in a funny way and what could be made to seem sensitive stops a lot of the fun, maybe like jokes. I remember jokes. Silly jokes and stuff. things.

Joanna said in late 2020 that Ab Fab’s future was completely in Jennifer’s hands and that it would be a matter of “wait and see.”

The first episode of Ab Fab hit screens on November 12, 1992 and quickly became a beloved British classic as viewers couldn’t get enough of Patsy and Eddy’s antics.

The show developed from a sketch Jennifer wrote with her comedy partner Dawn French in 1990, titled Modern Mother And Daughter.

The basis of the sketch became the premise of Ab Fab, which ran for three series until its supposed two-part finale, The Last Shout, in 1996. However, it was rebooted for a fourth run in 2001 and a fifth series was made in 2004.

Several one-off episodes followed, with the last television episode to date airing in the summer of 2012 and focusing on Eddy hosting Micheal Douglas at his home for the London Olympics.

The film followed in 2016 and this is, to date, the last fans of the franchise have had.