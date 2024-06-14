The Bridgerton actors reveal all the ways they prepare for the period drama’s sexiest scenes, including brushing their teeth, getting in touch with their characters, and chatting with their partners.

After four painfully long weeks, the final four episodes of Bridgerton season three have finally been released, featuring a host of gripping new moments.

Now that Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) They finally declared their love, there was no stopping the young lovebirds as they launched into passionate sex scenes.

While other cast members also took the opportunity to get hot and heavy, with saucy threesomes and daring games galore.

Speaking to MailOnline at the premiere of part two on Wednesday night, several of the stars spoke about how they prepared for filming intimate scenes.

Golda Rosheuvel, who plays Queen Charlotte, joined fans in praising Nicola’s “empowering” sex scene, in which she stripped completely naked.

She said: ‘I think I would be celebrating who I am as a human being. The way I see myself as a human being. The representation Nicola has given us is something worth celebrating.’

Lady Tilley Arnold actress Hannah New had one of the most daring scenes of the season with Benedict Bridgerton and Suarez.

He joked that one of the things he does to prepare is take peppermints, adding that he also delved into his character’s motivations.

Hannah said: ‘There is literally a whole box of mint stuff if you need it. That’s the wonderful thing about having an intimacy coordinator now, is that you say “please give me another mint!”‘

He added, “No, but I think preparing for them is really about what you want your character to say in this scene.”

“What do you want the audience to see about this character? What part of this character can you break down in this scene and not show in any other scene?”

‘Because when you’re doing a dialogue scene there’s always that little facade of projecting who you want to be. But in intimacy there is no projection, it is pure connection.

‘So how do you do that and how do you do it in a way that is sexy, exciting, fun and joyful? And I think that’s what the show does really well, because it makes all of those scenes really funny.”

“And it makes you realize that it’s not just about feeling sexy and hot, but about enjoying yourself and finding that pleasure and that joy.”

“I hope it speaks to the audience that way too. And female pleasure is really important and I think that’s what the show really presents.”

Meanwhile, Sam Phillips (Lord Debling) said it was important to meet his acting partner.

He said: ‘I think brushing your teeth is good. And also be nice to the person you’re about to do something with because sometimes you’ll have to do it with strangers and you’ll be like, “Hey, we’re about to do a sex scene!” and it can be very uncomfortable.

‘So maybe just have a five-minute chat right before doing a sex scene. Sometimes they’re just embarrassing, but you get over it if you have the right people around you.’

Daniel Francis (Lord Marcus Anderson) agreed, saying: “For me it’s about being in that character’s world and being as true to where they are as possible.

“You always have to respect your fellow actor; that’s one of the most important things, so that everyone feels comfortable.”

It comes after Nicola revealed a behind-the-scenes secret from the hit show’s third series and her and Colin’s very explicit first sex scene.

Meanwhile, Sam Phillips (Lord Debling) said it was important to meet his acting partner.

She shared a snap of the daybed where the couple filmed before revealing that she and Luke managed to break the furniture with their antics.

She shared a post on Instagram on Thursday, thanking fans for watching and revealing a fun detail about the six-minute scene.

“Part 2 is out now, we put our heart and soul into it, I hope you love watching it as much as we loved filming it ❤️ #PolinForever,” she captioned the photos.

Behind-the-scenes Insta snaps showed Nicola and Luke giving the camera a thumbs up as they posed with the damaged daybed.

The funny post was received with an avalanche of comments from fans of ‘Polin’, the couple name given to Penelope and Colin.

Nicola’s close friend, Queer Eye star Jonathan van Ness, commented with laughing face emojis, while another fan joked: “We can all say that scene broke us.”

Nicola previously revealed: “I think we’ve got the sass out of this series!” as she joked that she and Luke had damaged the set with their on-screen games.telling Entertainment Weekly:

‘We broke a piece of furniture while doing a scene. It’s a bit of a gimmick where they say, ‘Okay, we’ll do this, this, and this.’

“But then they gave us freedom and we had a lot of say in how we did those scenes and what we wanted to do. That makes you feel quite empowered.

‘So we feel great. In fact, they were really nice. I didn’t think they would be. It was fun.’