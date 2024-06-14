The bride’s mother sparks fierce controversy by wearing a stunning dress at her daughter’s wedding

A mother of the bride has sparked fierce controversy online after wearing an extravagant dress to her daughter’s wedding.

A video taken at the event with the caption “The most stunning MOB dress we’ve ever seen!!!!” showed Lori DeWitt, 53, strutting down the aisle in her custom-made Audrey + Brooks suit.

The Louisiana mom’s green dress featured a striking floral design, a plunging neckline, and a removable train and bow.

For their wedding, Dewitt’s daughter, Amanda DeWitt Leblanc, 26, wore a comparatively tame white off-the-shoulder dress.

Not long after wedding content producer Chloe LeBlanc posted the video on TikTok, people drew lines in the sand, with some praising DeWitt’s bold choice and others arguing that she had tried to upstage her daughter.

‘Why does the MOB want to be the center of attention???’ wrote one bewildered viewer.

‘Why upstage your daughter???? Shocking,” commented another.

‘It’s not about the MOB!’ someone else lamented.

One commenter even reflected on DeWitt’s motivation for wearing the dress, joking, “This mom wants all the attention, so sad.”

And another user commented: ‘I’m glad she’s not my mother.’

But there were many users who took DeWitt’s side, praising her for her taste and defending her decision to wear such a unique dress.

‘Finally! A MOB dress that IS NOT NUDE. I love this for both of them,” said one viewer.

‘Awesome! I want my mom to shine like this on my wedding day,” wrote another encouraging user.

One commenter said: ‘There is no way ANYONE can upstage a girlfriend. She is the bride. The mother of the bride deserves to look fabulous too.”

Lori Dewitt and Amanda, the bride, purchased their dresses while shopping in New York City.

Many other users further praised DeWitt by calling her “beautiful,” “elegant,” “tasteful,” and “an icon.”

The mother, who works as an interior designer, defended her decision, saying: “I would never do anything to hurt my daughter.” “Everyone wanted to look their best,” DeWitt said. Today.com.

She says the controversy her dress caused took her by surprise.

“We didn’t realize my dress was going to spark a debate, but we laughed about it,” she said.

Mrs. Dewitt even went to great lengths to make sure the dress was appropriate for the New Orleans church where the wedding took place.

“It was originally strapless, but I didn’t think it was appropriate for a Catholic church, so they changed the neckline.”

Throughout the entire ordeal, Amanda supported her mother and described her dress as “perfect.”

“I love what she wore,” the bride praised. ‘My mom looked absolutely stunning.

“It was both their day and mine,” Amanda said, before adding, “We wanted our family members to shine.”

Despite the negative comments online, which she admits are “a little heartbreaking,” Lori Dewitt has maintained her sense of humor.

“For my next daughter’s wedding, I think I’m going to show up in a burlap sack that says MOB,” he said.