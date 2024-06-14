The boys, aged 13 and 17, plead not guilty to the murder of 15-year-old schoolboy Isaac Brown, stabbed to death near a shopping center

The 15-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene around 9:15 p.m. that day.

Two boys, ages 13 and 17, have pleaded not guilty to the murder of a teenager who was stabbed to death near a shopping center.

Isaac Brown, 15, was fatally stabbed in New Square, West Bromwich, at around 9.15pm on April 7 and died at the scene.

The youths accused of killing Isaac appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday.

They were charged with murder and other crimes in connection with the events of that Sunday.

The 13-year-old has pleaded not guilty to murder, possession of a bladed article and robbery in the Cape Hill Asda car park on April 7.

Isaac Brown, 15 (pictured) was fatally stabbed in a shopping center near New Square, West Bromwich, on April 7 and died at the scene.

Two boys, aged 13 and 17, pleaded not guilty to her murder at Wolverhampton Crown Court (pictured: police and forensic officers at the scene)

Another young man, 17 years old, pleaded not guilty to the murder of the 15-year-old boy and to possession of a sharp object.

The youths, whose names cannot be identified due to their age, were ordered to appear before the same court for a new pretrial hearing on September 13.

Adjourning the case, Judge Michael Chambers KC told the children their case would be heard before a High Court judge.

“Your case has been adjourned for trial,” the judge said. “We need to determine when it will take place, but at the moment it is likely to be mid-November or thereabouts.”

The two accused, who are from the Smethwick area, will remain in custody until they are tried on the charges against them.

After Isaac’s death on April 7, his family paid a moving tribute to the 15-year-old.

They said in a statement: ‘Isaac is a wonderful, loving, kind and happy son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin.

They added that the 15-year-old was “funny and mischievous, always smiling and always there to help.”