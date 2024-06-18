The beginning of the end of the Olympic Games? Extreme heat will make it “impossible” to hold the event during the summer months, a study warns, as experts fear dangerous conditions at this year’s Paris Games.

It is possibly the most impressive sporting event in the world.

But the Olympics could soon be a thing of the past, and global warming is to blame.

This is according to a new study, which warns that extreme heat will make holding the Olympic Games “impossible” during the summer months.

The study comes amid growing fears about dangerous conditions at this year’s Paris Games.

“As global temperatures continue to rise, climate change should increasingly be seen as an existential threat to sport,” said Lord Sebastian Coe, president of World Athletics and four-time Olympic medalist.

It is possibly the most impressive sporting event in the world. But the Olympics could soon be a thing of the past, and global warming is to blame.

This is according to a new study, which warns that extreme heat will make holding the Olympic Games “impossible” during the summer months. Pictured: Anna Emilie Moller of Denmark lies on the ground after her steeplechase heat at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

A group of Olympic athletes collaborated with climate scientists and heat physiologists at the University of Portsmouth to assess the threat that warming temperatures could pose to athletes.

In their report, they warned that the intense heat at the Paris Olympics in July-August 2024 could cause competitors to collapse and, in the worst case, death during the Games.

One of the report’s recommendations includes changing traditional competition times so that they are held in cooler months or times of day.

Speaking to reporters ahead of its release, Kaitlyn Trudeau, senior research associate at Climate Central, said: “Without concerted efforts to reduce carbon emissions, there is no doubt that Earth’s temperatures are on a trajectory that will cause almost impossible, if not completely impossible. , to host the Summer Olympic Games.

Trudeau added that extreme heat combined with humidity makes it difficult for the body to cool down, which can lead to heat stress on the body, dizziness, exhaustion and heat stroke.

Extreme heat combined with humidity makes it difficult for the body to cool down, which can lead to heat stress on the body, dizziness, exhaustion, and heat stroke. Pictured: Archer Svetlana Gomboeva receives treatment for heat exhaustion during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Maximum temperatures at the Summer Olympics Tokyo 2020: 34°C Rio 2016: 33.2°C London 2012: 23.5°C Beijing 2008: 30.6°C Athens 2004: 34.2°C Sydney 2000: 22.8°C Atlanta 1996: 33°C Barcelona 1992: 28.4°C Seoul 1988: 26.5°C Los Angeles 1984: 25.8°C

Samuel Mattis, a discus thrower for the US Olympic team, said hot conditions disrupted the 2021 Olympic track and field trials, which eventually had to be held in the afternoon, even though the temperature was still around 30°C.

“I think in many places, in the United States and around the world, summer competitions, unless held in the middle of the night, will be essentially impossible,” he said.

Team GB rugby sevens player Jamie Farndale said the extreme heat “takes a lot out of you” while playing.

“I found myself in these conditions where you’re literally trying to get to the next phase of the game, your hands are sweaty, (you can only) concentrate on catching the ball, so I think that makes the game worse. It’s also dangerous.’

The British player said he wanted the sports sector to ring an ‘alarm bell’ to prevent warming and to study adaptation methods, such as changing schedules.

“We need to fight for every tenth of a degree we can,” he said.

Climate researchers looked at how temperatures have changed since the Olympic Games were last held in Paris and France a century ago, in 1924, and the analysis suggests an average warming of 3.1°C for those weeks in July and August.

They found an increased risk of extreme heat at this year’s Paris Games, citing the deadly heat wave in France in 2003 – which killed more than 14,000 people – and subsequent years of record temperatures, topping 42C.

Researchers found an increased risk of extreme heat at this year’s Paris Games, citing the deadly heat wave in France in 2003, which killed more than 14,000 people, and subsequent years of record temperatures topping 42°C. .

This comes after the 2020 Tokyo Games were known as the “hottest ever”, with temperatures exceeding 34°C and humidity reaching almost 70 per cent.

Speaking of those Games, Marcus Daniell, New Zealand tennis player and Olympic bronze medalist, said: “I felt the heat bordered on real risk, the kind of risk that could be potentially fatal.”

On the other hand, Pragnya Mohan, the highest-ranked triathlete in Indian history, said she can no longer train in her home country due to the heat.

He added that sponsors want “more visibility” so events tend to be held in the afternoons to achieve maximum crowd participation, meaning he has competed in “extremely dangerous” conditions with temperatures of over 40°C and a humidity of more than 80 percent.

The report by the British Association for Sustainable Sport and FrontRunners outlined five recommendations to better support and protect athletes from extreme heat.

In addition to smarter programming to avoid heat extremes, they urged sports authorities to introduce better rehydration and cooling plans for athletes, empowering athletes to speak out about climate change, boosting collaboration between sports bodies and athletes. in climate awareness campaigns and re-evaluating fossil fuel sponsorship in sport.

Lord Coe added: “For athletes, from minor issues affecting performance such as sleep disruption and last-minute changes to event schedules, to exacerbated health impacts and heat-related stress and injuries, consequences can be varied and wide-ranging.