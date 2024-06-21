The beach that won the hearts of Kate Middleton and William – the Norfolk backdrop at the Princess of Wales’s birthday tribute was also the setting for the royal’s Father’s Day photo and “featured in the clip of their tenth wedding anniversary”

It seems the Prince and Princess of Wales may have a favorite beach near their country home of Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

In fact, Kate, 42, took a touching photo of her husband, Prince William, jumping off some sand dunes with Prince George, ten years old, Princess Charlotte, nine years old, and Six-year-old Prince Louis near the Norfolk coast last month.

Taking to Instagram, Kate used the wholesome image to wish the Prince of Wales a happy birthday on Friday, writing: “Happy birthday dad, we all love you so much!” Cx’

The picturesque beach seems to be a family favorite as they often mark milestones at this beautiful location.

Last week, the royal shared another touching image to mark Father’s Day seemingly from the same beach, while his emotional 2021 anniversary montage on his 10th anniversary also appeared to feature the location.

The Princess of Wales took the heartwarming photograph of her husband jumping off sand dunes with Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, in Norfolk last month.

In the snap, William smiles wearing casual pink shorts and a navy jumper as he frolics with his children in the sand dunes.

Princess Charlotte looked adorable in a striped top, her younger brother Louis opted for comfort in a pale blue t-shirt, while George matched his dad in a navy dress.

It comes after Kate left royal fans in tears over her “perfect” Father’s Day photo of William with their children last week.

Shared on Instagram and Happy Father’s Day.’

The post was the first time a message from the three children was posted on the family’s social media accounts, and some fans couldn’t stand it after seeing the photo and the “sweetest” caption.

‘My watery eyes are leaking again! Beautiful photo, thank you!’ wrote one person in the comments section of the post.

Another said: “What a beautiful photo, thanks for sharing,” while a third added: “This photo and your message… just perfect.”

‘How moving! A beautiful Father’s Day tribute from little royalty,” another person said. A fifth wrote: “This is the sweetest picture.”

The Father’s Day photo showed the trio on a trip to the beach with their dad, posing with their backs to the camera as they looked out to sea.

Their emotional 2021 anniversary montage on their 10th anniversary also featured the same beach in Norfolk.

In 2021, the couple shared an unprecedented glimpse into their family life with a heartfelt video to thank their followers for sending “kind messages” on their 10th wedding anniversary.

The clip was posted to the @kensingtonroyal Instagram page with an accompanying message that read: ‘Thank you all for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our life as a family. WC’

In the short video, Kate, William and their three children – Prince George, then seven, Princess Charlotte, then five, and Prince Louis, then three – can be seen enjoying some downtime outdoor.

Wearing coordinated casual wear, the future King and his family were seen climbing the sand dunes of Norfolk Beach, sitting around the campfire toasting marshmallows in the fields, and playing in the garden of their Anmer Hall residence.

The couple tapped London-based filmmaker Will Warr to capture their 10th anniversary video montage, who has created branded content, corporate films and adverts for big brands including Tesco, Diageo, Red Bull, Uber Eats and Puma.

In 2021, the couple shared an unprecedented glimpse into their family life with a heartfelt video to thank their followers for sending ‘kind messages’ on their 10th wedding anniversary.

The clip was posted to the @kensingtonroyal Instagram page with an accompanying message that read: ‘Thank you all for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our life as a family. toilet

In the short video, Kate, William and their three children – Prince George, then seven, Princess Charlotte, then five, and Prince Louis, then three – can be seen enjoying some downtime outdoor.

Williams’ adorable Father’s Day post came after other family members also posted wishing the dads in their lives a happy Father’s Day.

The Prince of Wales shared a photo of him playing football with the King. The photo of William and Charles together in the gardens of Kensington Palace was taken on June 12, 1984.

“Happy Father’s Day, Dad,” read the social media post, personally signed by William.

The photo shows William, almost two years old, in short dungarees and a blue striped blouse, and the King in a gray double-breasted suit kicking a small soccer ball.

Later that year, William would have a younger brother, and the Duke of Sussex would be born in September.

The Royal Family’s X account also shared images of Charles and his late father, Prince Philip, taken from the BFI archive.

The post was the first time a message from the three children was posted on the family’s social media accounts, and some fans couldn’t stand it after seeing the photo and the “sweetest” caption.

“Wishing all dads, and those who may be missing their fathers today, a relaxing Father’s Day,” the royal family’s official account said.

Set to piano music, the images showed various scenes of Philip and Charles together. In one clip Philip takes baby Charles out of a stroller, in another the pair are seen sailing together.

It comes after Charles’ official birthday celebrations on Saturday, where the Princess of Wales made her first public appearance this year.

Kate looked relaxed during her first day in the spotlight following her cancer diagnosis for the traditional Trooping the Color ceremony.

With the King also suffering from cancer, it was a rare joint public outing for the whole family after a period of uncertainty.

She attended the event in a carriage with her children, while William, the Princess Royal and the Duke of Edinburgh rode on horseback.

The King also traveled by carriage with the Queen, unlike last year due to his illness.