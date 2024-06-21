The BBC’s new director of sport has vowed to leave his personal views “at the door” after facing a backlash over a trans article.

BBC Sport’s new director has vowed to leave his personal views “at the door” after writing an article in which he appeared to compare women concerned about trans athletes to racists.

Alex Kay-Jelski was appointed director of BBC Sport in April this year, replacing Barbara Slater, who retired after 14 years.

In a statement issued on Thursday, he said he would not defend any position “in my position at the BBC” and was calling for “more kindness” in the debate.

It comes after JK Rowling and other gender-critical feminists attacked him over the column he wrote in 2019 that recently re-circulated online.

Kay-Jelski, who was then sports editor at The Times, appeared to compare those who portrayed trans athletes as “threatening” to racists who may say things like “don’t let black men into the same stores as you or them.” “. You will rape your women.”

Alex Kay-Jelski (pictured) was appointed director of BBC Sport in April this year.

Alex Kay-Jelski said he would not defend any position “in my position at the BBC” (file photo from BBC HQ)

He also said it would be “crazy” to argue that Jamaican sprinters or Ethiopian marathon runners should only compete against each other, as they also have genetic advantages.

He wrote: ‘Sounds crazy, doesn’t it? Even unpleasant. Indeed.’

Speaking about athletes who have criticized transgender athletes in women’s sports, such as Martina Navratilova and Sharron Davies, she said they were “not experts.”

Mr. Kay-Jelski issued a new statement on the SEENinJournalism group.

This group describes itself as a network of journalists committed to “truth and fairness” around gender issues.

His statement read: “I was pointing out that, to my knowledge, there were not many transgender athletes performing at the top of their sport and, consequently, they were not a major feature of elite sport.”

“I had no intention of being disrespectful to any current or former athlete.

‘Instead, I asked for kindness in the debate because I didn’t want my words to have the opposite effect and I have never questioned anyone’s experience in women’s sport.

Rowling (pictured) has been vocal about her views on the genre, tweeting earlier this month that it was “completely predictable” that the BBC would name someone like Kay-Jelski for the featured role.

Former Olympian Sharron Davies (pictured) won silver in the 400m medley at the 1980 Summer Games in Moscow.

Ms Navratilova (pictured) claimed that Mr Kay-Jelski blocked her on X without even speaking to her.

‘I am not an activist and will not defend any position in my role at the BBC.

‘Anyone who works for the BBC is expected to leave their views at the door and approach issues impartially.

“Under my leadership, BBC Sport will report on these issues impartially.”

But Mara Yamauchi, who represented Great Britain as a marathon runner at the 2008 Olympics, said she was dissatisfied with Kay-Jelski’s comments.

Writing on X/Twitter, she said: “There are only a few men in women’s sport and anyway, be nice!”

And he added: “This does not give me any peace of mind.”

JK Rowling tweeted earlier this month that it was “completely predictable” that the BBC would name someone like Kay-Jelski for a prominent role.

He said the broadcaster has a “shameful” record on gender issues.

Mrs Navratilova replied: ‘This is quite pathetic; I had never heard of this man, I looked him up here and found myself blocked.

“Again, it’s nice to know that men apparently know what women like Sharron and I know about biology and sports, etc. It’s amazing to be so confident, right?”

The dispute attracted Harry Potter author JK Rowling, who wrote: “I would say it is incredible that a man in his position would say these things, let alone block you, and yet, given the disgraceful state of the reports the BBC on the “The issue of women’s rights and gender is completely predictable.”

The issue of trans rights has become incredibly sensitive at the BBC, as it has faced accusations that in the past it was too influenced by campaign groups such as Stonewall.