‘The BBC should hang its head in shame’, a ‘war crime’ and a ‘comedy for people who applaud when the plane lands’: Critics have always criticized Mrs Brown’s Boys, but millions still love the show

Critics have slammed it as “a war crime”, “the worst comedy ever made” and “a comedy for people who applaud when the plane lands”, but Mrs Brown’s Boys can still boast a loyal audience of millions of fans.

The slapstick show, which has been on air since 2011, is frequently described as “unfunny” and “vulgar”, but still attracts many viewers and has been a BBC mainstay for more than a decade, with two specials holidays coming soon. this year.

The question of whether Mrs Brown’s Boys deserves a place on the BBC’s schedule was raised again this week, when the corporation’s head of comedy was asked whether he found the show funny and whether he would actually watch it.

If you ask the critics, the verdict is overwhelmingly negative: Irish comedian Mary Bourke describes it as “a war crime”, “as funny as polio” and “a comedy for people who applaud when the plane lands”.

Hugo Rifkind of The Times described its festive specials as “the now traditional and absolute shithouse of fatuous imbeciles”, while his colleague Carol Midgley accused the BBC of trying to “squeeze the last curdled drops from its tit”.

Mrs Brown’s Boys is regularly criticized as “unfunny”, “predictable” and “vulgar”, but remains a long-running hit.

Writer Brendan O’Carroll has promised to continue making more Christmas specials, saying: “As long as the BBC keeps asking, we’ll keep making episodes.”

In his review last year, Sean O’Grady wrote in the Independent: “As always, there are no laughs – not a single giggle – to be had from sitting through the half hour, which wearily winds its way through the Boring regulars, unoriginal and depressing material: the sort of thing that would put a best man’s speech by, say, Sir Gavin Williamson to shame.

Grace Dent, for her part, called it “the worst comedy ever made” and added: “It’s two pints of beer and a packet of crisps, but ten times as rude and not as cerebral.”

And a Metro critic was equally scathing, writing in 2011: “The BBC should hang its head in shame.”

However, despite this wave of opprobrium, fans of Mrs Brown’s Boys would point out how many people choose to tune in to the show.

It reached its peak audience of 11 million in 2012 and 2013, then in 2017 it was the most watched TV program on Christmas Day with 6.8 million viewers.

It may have fallen to 4 million viewers last Christmas, but it remains undoubtedly one of the BBC’s biggest comedy hits to grace (or charm) screens for over a decade.

Fans have taken to social media to defend the show, calling it “hysterical” and dismissing critics as “snobs.”

‘Say what you want about Mrs Brown’s Boys, but we all need a bit of light-hearted, sometimes silly comedy. ‘She made us smile tonight!’ wrote a user

A second added: “I see a lot of hate towards Mrs Brown’s boys.” It may be a controversial opinion, but I enjoy the show.

A cheeky audience member incited controversy at a question and answer session for the BBC Comedy Showcase at Soho House on Tuesday, telling BBC comedy director Jon Petrie: ‘Can I ask, as head of comedy, if you really find Mrs Brown’s Boys funny? And would you watch it if it wasn’t necessary?

The program divides opinions on social networks

Mrs Brown’s Boys: the ingredients of an improbable comedy Mrs Brown’s Boys tells the story of loud and raunchy Irish matriarch Agnes Brown, played by Brendan O’Carroll, who is seen meddling in the lives of her six children. Described by the BBC as “cheeky and slapstick”, the show has a loose production style, with characters regularly breaking the fourth wall. O’Carroll’s unlikely inspiration for the character of Mrs Brown was her mother, Maureen, who raised 11 children and embarked on a pioneering political career that saw her rise to become the head of the Irish Labor Party. Other characters include Harold Brown, better known as Grandfather, who has a deep rivalry with Agnes, the long-suffering eldest son Mark Brown, and Rory Brown, the third child and the only homosexual in the family, a fact recognized by no one except Agnes.

The TV executive laughed awkwardly before the host, comedy writer Michelle de Swarte, interjected, saying: “It’s a trap.” It is a trap. Look at me. That’s a trap. Next question.’

Earlier in the event he had praised Mrs Brown’s Boys, saying that people “want jokes (and) shows that make them laugh”, before noting that it still attracted “large numbers”, while one viewer claimed there was simply no had enough time to answer the question.

And the next day, Petrie praised Brendan O’Carroll, the show’s writer and star, for “creating the iconic comedy character” who had “made me laugh many times.”

“Seeing Mrs Brown’s Boys live is an unforgettable experience,” he added. “I feel very lucky to have had the opportunity to witness him and am proud to have him in the BBC comedy stable.”

O’Carroll has vowed to continue making more Christmas specials, telling the Daily Star: “As long as the BBC keeps asking, we’ll keep making episodes.”

And he responded to his critics of the latest festive offering by pointing out that the show still has millions of loyal fans and has been praised by parents of children with autism.

He told BBC Sounds: “First of all, I’m very aware that comedy is very subjective. What some people like, others just hate. So I don’t take it too seriously.

‘When we started… around the fourth or fifth episode, we got a couple of letters from people who had autistic children.

‘It started with a couple of letters and now there have been more than 3,000. And they said her children saw Ms. Brown and heard them laugh in context for the first time.

‘A woman said she was in the kitchen and heard her son laugh for the first time. So when you get a letter like that, I don’t care what the critics say. That will be enough for me.