The BBC has warned it will “anger millions” if it does not allow Nigel Farage to debate Keir Starmer following the Reform Party’s election success.

The BBC has been warned it will “anger millions” if it does not allow Nigel Farage to debate Keir Starmer following the Reform Party’s election success.

In a letter to the national broadcaster, Richard Tice demanded a face-to-face between the opposing leaders and insisted Farage also be included in the BBC’s four-leader debate panel, which Fiona Bruce will host in York next Thursday .

Currently, the two-hour special question time for leaders will feature the participation of the leaders of the four largest political parties; Based on the number of seats in the House of Commons before a general election was called, the Conservatives had a majority, ahead of Labour, the SNP and the Liberal Democrats.

In his statement to Ric Bailey, the corporation’s chief political adviser, he argued that it was in the “democratic interest” to be included and that it would “infuriate millions of people” if it were rejected.

Mr Tice wrote: ‘As you know, Reform UK is now ahead of the Conservatives with You Gov, and consistently ahead of the Lib Dems in all polls.

‘The trend for us is bullish, while for the conservatives it is bearish. This trend is very likely to continue and we hope that more surveys will confirm the same in due time.

‘The idea that we should not be in BBC 4 leaders’ debates is completely unsustainable and cannot be allowed to stand. Frankly, it will do little more to enrage millions of people against the BBC for its blatant bias.

‘Furthermore, given these polls and that Reform UK is likely to get more votes than the Conservatives across the UK, our leader should be able to take on the Labor leader in a two-way debate.

‘Clearly this is in the democratic interest of these elections, since our two parties have very different policies.

“I look forward to hearing from you urgently to confirm that this will happen now.”

This comes after Farage, during a press conference in London on Friday, said his party had crossed a “tipping point”, adding: “The tipping point means that, in reality, if you vote Conservative in the red wall, almost certainly getting a job.

‘A conservative vote on the red wall is now a wasted vote. We are the challengers to the Labor Party. Now we are the true opposition.

“And this needs to be reflected, and is starting to be reflected in the polling industry, but it also needs to be reflected in the broadcasters, because Ofcom and the guidance they have given to broadcasters says that really, the most important of all factor is the performance in the last two general elections.

‘We have not stood in the last two general elections. It’s as if everything in our policy is designed to keep new boys and girls out and keep everything the same.’

In 2019, the then-called Brexit Party gave up hundreds of Conservative seats to help Boris Johnson defeat Jeremy Corbyn.

A BBC spokesperson said: “Nigel Farage and Reform UK have received coverage across all BBC media, including Mr Farage’s appearance on Question Time, interview on the Today programme, participation in the debate at seven bands from the BBC and Sunday’s interview with Laura Kuenssberg”. , on BBC Breakfast and taking part in Nicky Campbell’s phone call on BBC 5 Live and the BBC News channel.

‘You are invited to participate in the leaders’ interviews with Nick Robinson.

‘BBC editorial guidelines and Ofcom guidelines state that we must give due weight to past and current electoral support when determining coverage of political parties.

‘Ofcom’s guidance gives ‘greater weight to a political party’s actual performance in elections than to opinion polling data’ taking into account the ‘greater uncertainty associated with support in opinion polls.’

“Our guidelines set out the general levels of coverage each party should expect to receive, but we follow campaign history, including ongoing trends in polling.”