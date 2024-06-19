The baby deer that was personally raised by a family has become best friends with two dogs and even responds to their name.

A baby deer who was personally raised by a family has become best friends with two dogs and even responds to their name.

Animal rescuer Steve Hopper, 65, has raised young Milly with the help of his two German shepherds, who have welcomed her as if she were family.

Milly the fawn was “mistakenly” rescued from the wild at less than 24 hours old when a walker thought she had been abandoned in tall grass and took her to a vet in Moretonhampstead, Devon.

Because it had been in contact with a human, veterinarians believed the fawn’s mother would not accept it back, so they called local animal rescuer Steve.

Now, a year later, Milly plays with the two German shepherds, the bear and the fox, like brothers.

Steve says she will say her name when called, often when she knows there is a chocolate chip cookie waiting for her.

Steve, a former police sergeant with Devon and Cornwall Police who has been an animal rescuer for 40 years, said: “Milly is quite unique. I love the daily contact with her – the fact she survived in the first place was an achievement.

“Now part of the joy I get is seeing the reaction of people who meet her, particularly with the dogs, she just lunges at them and that’s what really amuses me.”

“It’s very unexpected, but she doesn’t care: she just plays and they play with her.”

‘She is part of the family – the shepherds welcomed her from the moment she arrived at the door and Milly actively plays with them.

“Often they’re all together in the pen, she’ll groom them, they’ll groom her, she’ll headbutt them, they’ll run around like kids, they’ll just play.”

“She’s still young, so I don’t know how long she’ll keep that behavior up, but she interacts with them and me.”

Steve explained how fawns typically follow their mothers to learn and adopt their behaviors.

But since Milly has had Steve and his dogs as “parents,” she has followed their behavioral patterns.

Steve has three other males in his care and although he has introduced them to Milly many times, he says she “doesn’t show any interest” compared to him and the dogs.

He explained that the way Milly came into Steve’s care is something he admits “should never have happened.”

He said: “She was a newborn when they found her: still sticky and dirty, with her umbilical cord still wet and soft – she was a newborn fawn – and usually deer don’t get on very well when they’ve been injured or taken from them. your mothers.

‘She should have been left alone as it’s all about balance. Fawns don’t move when they are very young, so they should have never picked her up, but the vets didn’t have much experience, so they called me.

“I’ve been around animals my whole life, but this was a crash course in the Internet for me as it was the first time I had a fawn in my care.”

He explained how the way Milly was left in Steve’s care is something he admits “should never have happened” but the pair now have a close bond.

Milly the deer enjoys life with her German shepherd brothers Fox and Bear

Due to her unique start in life, Milly will not be released back into the wild, but will remain with her new family in Devon.

Steve gave Milly goat’s milk four times a day for the first 10 weeks she was in his care, until her taste buds began to mature with age and she developed a taste for everything green.

He explained: ‘We have Pennywell Farm just up the road and they were brilliant. I rang them and said, ‘I have a silly request, but I’m going to need your goat’s milk for a fawn,’ and they agreed.’

According to Steve, different deer need different milk: roe deer and fallow deer can have goat’s milk but not cow’s milk, although deer can have cow’s milk and not goat’s milk.

He said: “Deer don’t wander off like we do – even from a very young age Milly nibbled on grass, 99 per cent of her intake came from milk, but she nibbled on vegetation when she was little.”

“Then, after two months, you could see the difference: he was slowly starting to show less interest in milk and I noticed subtle changes in his behavior as he discovered what he wanted to eat.

Steve, who used to run his own falconry business, says he gets calls “like clockwork” for animal rescues coming in every day and it’s all funded out of his own pocket.

He now eats vegetables, goat milk and pellets, carrots and apples, as well as Bourbon chocolate chip cookies.

‘The biggest problem is that if there is something green in front of her, she will stop and eat it!’

Now that Milly is a little older, he seeks less protection from his family, so his independence has grown as he is less dependent on Steve.

He explained: ‘Before she stuck to me like glue because she was so small, no bigger than a rabbit with big legs, so she had more motivation to stay close to me and the dogs.

“But now she spends the night in the field and I will send the dogs to find her and bring her back to find food.”

“I can call her name, I can whistle; when she comes out first thing, or if I haven’t seen her, she’ll come like a magnet, but once she knows you’re around, she’ll just ignore you.”

“When she knows you have treats, like a chocolate bourbon or dog treats, she comes over and every once in a while she comes for company, a push, and she’s very affectionate on a good day.”

Steve added that dog walkers should keep dogs on a leash when around wild animals, and urges people to use common sense when coming into contact with unattended baby animals or animals that have been injured.

He added: “My general advice for any animal or bird, if you find it, is to leave it alone, but also, if you have children, think about it: are you going to leave your two-year-old running around the playground?” theirs?

“It’s about balance and knowing what you really have in front of you.”