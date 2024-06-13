The “arrogant” 38-year-old police officer, who abused his position to have sexual sessions with a vulnerable 21-year-old student, after being called to her home to do a welfare check, is found guilty.

An “arrogant” police officer who had sexual sessions while on duty with a vulnerable young woman has been warned he could expect a long jail sentence.

Shamraze Arshad, who was an officer with Greater Manchester Police, appeared surprised this afternoon when a jury unanimously convicted him of misconduct in public office.

The jury of three women and nine men took just 75 minutes to find him guilty, with the 38-year-old shaking his head in the dock and repeatedly muttering, “Oh my God,” under his breath.

During the four-day trial, Liverpool Crown Court heard that father-of-two Arshad met the 21-year-old after he and a colleague were called to her student accommodation in Fallowfield on October 28. 2020, when she had suicidal ideations. .

Shamraze Arshad (pictured outside Liverpool Crown Court) denied having sexual relations with the complainant during the trial.

The jury of three women and nine men took just 75 minutes to find him guilty, with the 38-year-old shaking his head in the dock and repeatedly muttering: “My God.”

During the four-day trial, Liverpool Crown Court (pictured) heard that father-of-two Arshad met the 21-year-old after he and a colleague were called to her student accommodation in Fallowfield.

He laid out a care plan for her after she was taken to hospital and after she had finished her shift, “that should have been the end of the matter,” said Jamie Baxter, prosecuting.

But that same morning, while he was off duty, he used his police cell phone to search for her personal information and started calling her a few hours after she had been taken to the hospital.

“In the following days he began asking her out on a date and over the subsequent weeks and months his contact with her continued and the result is that the accused, a serving police officer, began an intimate relationship and ultimately , sexual with this vulnerable young woman whom he met in crisis.

“Far from the knight in shining armor he initially thought her to be, we suggest she was singled out by him because of those same vulnerabilities that caused him to meet her for the first time and abuse his position as a serving police officer, gaining her trust.” ., to be able to sleep with her.

“His concern was not her well-being, but his own sexual desires,” Baxter said.

After about seven months, she ended their casual relationship, which she described to the jury as involving “friends with benefits” and said he would come over for 15 to 20 minutes “to have a fun time in bed.”

Arshad, of Ascott Close, Lostock, Bolton, who joined GMP in October 2018, was found guilty of attempting to pervert the course of justice and unauthorized access to a police computer at a trial last summer.

Judge Stuart Driver, KC, remanded Arshad into custody overnight for his sentencing tomorrow and warned him: “You are going to prison for a considerable time.”

Arshad was arrested on July 19, 2021 and released on bail on the condition not to contact the woman in any way, but immediately went to her house. When she was away, he returned the next morning and woke her up by knocking on the window. The frightened woman hid in the bathroom and called the police.

Arshad, of Ascott Close, Lostock, Bolton, who joined GMP in October 2018, was found guilty of attempting to pervert the course of justice and unauthorized access to a police computer at a trial last summer.

That jury was unable to reach a verdict on the crime of misconduct that led to this week’s retrial. Arshad was dismissed from the Force last year.

Judge Stuart Driver, KC, remanded Arshad into custody overnight for his sentencing tomorrow and warned him: “You are going to prison for a considerable time.”

Advocate KC Peter Wright told the court that Arshad has reconciled with his partner, who is pregnant with their third child, and has two stepchildren.

During the trial, Arshad denied having had sexual relations with the complainant.