The academic defamed in Steve Coogan’s film The Lost King is in line to receive a “significant sum” in damages for being portrayed as “devious” and a “weasel”, as his lawyers praise the court ruling superior as a “significant victory.”

The academic maligned in Steve Coogan’s film about the discovery of Richard III’s remains will receive a “significant sum” in compensation for being portrayed as “devious” and a “weasel.”

Richard Taylor, former deputy registrar at the University of Leicester, is suing Coogan, who was a writer and producer of the 2022 film The Lost King.

The film focuses on the role of amateur historian Phillipa Langley, who led the search to find the skeleton of the Plantagenet king. The missing remains of Richard III were found in a Leicester car park in 2012, more than 500 years after his death.

A High Court judge today ruled that the portrayal of Mr Taylor, played by British actor Lee Ingleby, had a defamatory meaning. The ruling allows the case to now go to trial, for which no date has been set.

Taylor has taken legal action against Coogan, his production company Baby Cow and Pathe Productions.

The academics’ lawyers, William Bennett KC and Victoria Jolliffe, claimed their client was being portrayed as “dismissive, condescending and misogynistic” towards Mrs Langley, played by actress Sally Hawkins.

The law firm representing Mr. Taylor today praised the ruling as a “significant victory” and criticized the “growing trend” of film and television products being labeled as “true stories.”

Daniel Jennings, defamation partner at law firm Shakespeare Martineau, who represented Mr Taylor, said: “This is a significant victory as today’s ruling makes clear that, as maintained from the beginning and despite denials from According to the defendants, Pathe’s film ‘The Lost King’ had defamatory significance for Mr. Taylor.

‘Recently, there has been a growing trend to label film and television productions as ‘true stories’ to capture audience attention and increase media interest around new releases.

‘Given this trend and its use as a marketing strategy, it is imperative that you be very careful about what you post about people. This will not only avoid misleading viewers, but will also protect people from defamation, which can be hugely damaging.’

His comments come after Baby Reindeer’s “real-life” stalker, Fiona Harvey, vowed to take legal action against “everyone who has lied about me.” The seven-part miniseries created by Richard Gadd is presented as a “true story”; However, it shows “Martha” pleading guilty and being imprisoned for nine months, which she claims never happened.

And the High Court heard how The Lost King is told from Ms Langley’s perspective and begins by telling viewers the film tells “her story”.

In the film, Langley, who suffers from MS, becomes obsessed with Richard III after watching a Shakespeare play about him and then thinking that the bones were buried in a local parking lot.

Mr. Taylor is initially portrayed as skeptical, but later appears at the dig with a film crew, where he says the university is “leading” the search.

After the controversial king’s remains are found, the film shows the university hosting a press conference to which Langley is not invited to speak and posters declaring that the university had found the bones.

The Lost King was released in 2022 and follows the story of ambitious writer and amateur historian Philippa Langley, who unearths the remains of Richard III in a Leicester car park.

The judge rejected Taylor’s argument that the hypothetical reasonable viewer would have come away thinking he was misogynistic or sexist. In the photo: Steve Coogan.

Taylor’s lawyers said the film “misrepresented the facts surrounding the search and discovery of Richard III’s remains to the media and the public.”

They said this was done by “deviously manipulating the public presentation of information about the find, to unfairly conceal Philippa Langley’s true role and take credit that rightfully belonged to him and the University of Leicester.”

The defendants denied that the film portrayed a “saint and sinner” narrative, but the judge ruled on Friday morning that Mr. Taylor’s portrayal did have a defamatory meaning.

His honor judge Lewis said: “Mr Taylor’s character was portrayed throughout the film in a negative way. At no time was it shown in a way that could be described as positive or even neutral.

“While an individual scene may not alone cross the threshold of seriousness, as a whole the film makes a powerful commentary on the plaintiff and the way he conducted himself when he took on a high-level professional role at a university.

“The poor manner in which his behavior towards Ms. Langley was described was contrary to the common shared values ​​of our society and would have been recognized as such by the hypothetical reasonable viewer.”

However, he rejected Taylor’s argument that the hypothetical reasonable viewer would have ended up thinking it was misogynistic or sexist.

Coogan (pictured) is best known for creating the character of Alan Partridge.

At the earlier hearing in London, William Bennett KC, said the film showed him as a “sly, weasel-like person” and a “suited bean counter”, who “mocked” Richard III’s disability.

Bennett said, “It’s a simple, plot-driven movie where everything you say and do matters.”

Andrew Caldecott KC, representing Mr Coogan and the two companies, said the film claims it was “based on a true story”, adding: “It is not a literal representation of exact words… and would be understood as a presentation of Mrs. Langley”. perception.’

He went on to say that while the film was “clearly critical” of Mr. Taylor and the university for “sidelining” Ms. Langley during the discovery process, “no reasonable viewer” would conclude that Mr. Taylor’s motive It was “sexism or misogyny.”

While Judge Lewis ruled that some aspects of Mr Taylor’s performance could be defamatory, he said he did not believe that a viewer of the film “would have come away from the film thinking that it said the plaintiff was misogynistic or sexist”.

He also said that someone watching the film would not think that Taylor was “equating Richard III’s physical deformity with the evil or moral failings” of the performance.

Coogan is best known for creating the character of Alan Partridge. He earned rave reviews for his portrayal of serial sexual abuser Jimmy Savile in the BBC series The Reckoning last year.

“While there is still a long way to go in this case, today’s ruling is an important milestone and increases our confidence in Mr. Taylor’s success, but also that equally affected people will be able to see a route to vindication.”