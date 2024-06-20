The 80-year-old former scoutmaster, arrested after more than 27 years on the run, faces further charges of child sexual abuse after being detained after getting off a flight from Thailand.

An 80-year-old former scoutmaster arrested after more than 27 years on the run faces more charges of child sexual abuse.

Richard Burrows, accused of historic child sexual abuse, was arrested at Heathrow airport in March after returning to the UK from Thailand.

He had been wanted since December 1997, when he failed to attend Chester Crown Court to stand trial on two counts of sodomy and 11 counts of indecent assault.

The charges relate to allegations of abuse which reportedly took place at a children’s home in Congleton, Cheshire, between 1969 and 1971 and in the West Midlands between 1971 and 1981.

Cheshire Police revealed today that the Crown Prosecution Service had authorized additional charges against him.

Richard Burrows, accused of the historic sexual abuse of children, appears here in handcuffs at Chester Crown Court on April 2 this year.

Former scoutmaster Burrows, 80, was arrested at Heathrow airport in March after returning to the UK from Thailand; Here is an age-enhanced image issued by police in 2011.

They involved 20 counts of indecent assault, one count of sodomy, three counts of making indecent images of children and four counts of knowingly possessing a false identity document.

The additional charges relate to 11 victims and the offenses occurred between 1966 and 1996 in the Cheshire, West Midlands and West Mercia areas.

Burrows is scheduled to appear at Chester Crown Court on August 2.

He was due to stand trial at Chester Crown Court on child sex charges when he jumped bail in December 1997.

A warrant was issued for his arrest but, despite several appeals, including on the BBC’s Crimewatch, police did not locate him until March this year.

Cheshire Police detectives working with the National Crime Agency, dubbed Britain’s FBI, eventually arrested Burrows as he was “getting off a flight” from Thailand at London’s Heathrow Airport.

He appeared at Chester Crown Court on April 2.

When asked by the court clerk if it was true that he “had not surrendered to custody and had not surrendered pursuant to an arrest warrant,” Burrows, who was wearing a gray tracksuit, responded, “Yes.”

Judge Steven Everett told the court that Burrows was facing historical allegations of serious sexual assault and indecent assault relating to 11 young complainants at a Cheshire boys’ home, and while acting as a scoutmaster, when he jumped bail in December. of 1997.

The judge detained Burrows and ordered him to appear in court again on June 21 to plead guilty.

He also set his trial date for January 13.