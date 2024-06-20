The 33-year-old teacher who groomed a vulnerable 14-year-old schoolgirl he met on Instagram and then told her: “I’m getting over the fact that it’s illegal” before having sex in his car, is jailed for five years.

A teacher who had sex with a schoolgirl in his car after meeting her on Instagram has been sentenced to five years in prison.

James Auchterlonie exchanged messages with the teenager before picking her up, taking her to a secluded location and then putting her in the back seat.

Before meeting in person, the 33-year-old former primary school worker had joked: “I’m getting over the fact that it’s illegal” and “seriously, I’d become a bad person if I ended up fucking a 14-year-old boy.” . -old’.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the victim appeared “older and confident” but was a vulnerable child who was left traumatized by what happened.

She said in an impact statement: “Since this happened, I constantly feel dirty. My ability to feel clean is gone and I want to scrub my skin.’

James Auchterlonie (pictured) exchanged messages with the teenager before picking her up and taking her to a secluded location and then carrying her to the back seat.

The teenager said she now feels “sick to her stomach” around men, adding: “I feel like you targeted me for your own sexual satisfaction.”

She added that Auchterlonie complimented her during online chats to “attract me.”

The victim’s mother said what happened “forever changed” her daughter and added that a teacher’s role should be to protect children.

She said: ‘With sheer audacity you came and took her out of her home, the only place she was safe.

‘You knew it was illegal and that she was a minor and that turned you on.

‘That was my son, my baby, that you were leering at and planning to abuse. She will not be your victim but a survivor.

Auchterlonie, of Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, admitted having sexual communication with a child, meeting a child after sexual harassment and three counts of sexual activity with a child.

Judge Gavin Doig said he must comply with a sexual harm prevention order and sign the sex offenders register for life.

Judge Doig said Auchterlonie had worked as a primary school teacher but was not in that job at the time and the victim in this case was not and had never been his pupil.

Newcastle Crown Court (pictured) heard the victim appeared ‘older and confident’ but was a vulnerable child who was left traumatized by what happened.

The judge told him: ‘She was a girl, you were a man in his 30s who had extensive experience in education.

‘As you know, this whole episode was a disgrace and you should feel completely ashamed of yourself.

“You knew it was wrong and that didn’t stop you.”

Joe Culley, defending, said Auchterlonie has had no problems before or since and added: “He recognizes that he was the adult, that his victim was a child and that, whatever happened, he was responsible for using the situation that was presented to him.”

‘He acknowledges it would have had an impact on her. He apologizes.

“He expresses his hope that at some point the plaintiff will be able to overcome the harm he has imposed on her and lead a full life in the future.”