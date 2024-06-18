The £3.6bn takeover of Royal Mail will trigger a fee bonanza for bankers and advisers, including former Labor bigwig Chuka Umunna, as concerns grow over the sale of the British institution.

The acquisition of Royal Mail will trigger a fee bonanza for bankers and advisers, including former Labor leader Chuka Umunna.

Royal Mail owner International Distribution Services (IDS) is being bought by Daniel Kretinsky, known as the Czech Sphinx, for £3.6bn.

The deal will see the 500-year-old postal service fall into foreign hands for the first time. Concerns about the takeover are growing, with unions, politicians and companies demanding strict guarantees that the service will be protected.

And it is thought fees for bankers, lawyers and other advisers could reach £30m. Among those to profit will be Umunna, former Labor MP for Streatham and business spokesman for his party.

Umunna joined US investment bank JP Morgan after leaving politics and is part of the team hired by billionaire Kretinsky to advise on the acquisition.

Daniel Kretinsky (pictured), known as the Czech Sphinx, is to buy Royal Mail owner International Distribution Services (IDS) for £3.6bn.

Kretinsky has also appointed BNP Paribas and Citi to work on the acquisition, with FGS Global handling media relations.

Barclays, Bank of America Securities and Goldman Sachs will also receive huge fees after being hired by IDS to oversee the sale.

The average amount paid to advisers on deals worth £3bn or more since 2020 was 0.85 per cent, according to data from the London Stock Exchange Group.

That means those hired to work on the takeover could earn around £30m.

Full details of the fees to be paid will be revealed in an offering document to be published later this month.

It comes after Labor promised last week to “vigorously examine” the deal and give postal workers a “stronger voice” in a pre-election pledge.

Crucially, Sir Keir Starmer’s party said in its manifesto it would explore giving workers more of a say in how Royal Mail is run. The pledge appeared to cede ground to unions who were demanding civil servants receive part ownership of the company through of a collective employee trust.

Such a move could kick Kretinsky out of the deal entirely. He has made several promises, including to maintain the Royal Mail name and brand and retain its headquarters and tax residence in the United Kingdom to keep it linked to Britain.

But the Communication Workers Union has asked Kretinsky to go further and give civil servants participation.

Kretinsky, co-owner of West Ham United and with a major stake in Sainsbury’s, has hinted he would back the current management’s proposals to overhaul the service. These plans include reducing second class positions to three days a week, paving the way for redundancies. Shareholders will vote on the deal at IDS’s annual general meeting in September.