The 29-year-old killer, who lured a 75-year-old retired Fettes College professor to his death after hooking him up on a gay dating app, is jailed for life.

A man who admitted killing a retired teacher after tricking him on a gay dating app to lure him to his death has been sentenced to life in prison.

Paul McNaughton murdered former Fettes College lecturer Peter Coshan, 75, in a Leith flat on August 11 or 12, 2022.

The killer, 29, met the retired biology teacher online for the first time in 2021 and proceeded to steal tens of thousands of pounds from him after gaining access to his bank accounts.

McNaughton previously told the High Court in Edinburgh he was “fed up” after Coshan threatened to go to the police unless he gave him “sexual favours” to settle the debt.

He appeared at Glasgow High Court today where he was ordered to spend at least 22 years behind bars before he can apply for parole.

McNaughton, along with his flatmate Paul Black, 65, hid the pensioner’s body until around August 15, when they put it in a suitcase and took it to a layby on the A696 between Otterburn and Belsay in Northumberland. , where they threw him next to a wall.

McNaughton admitted murder and attempting to pervert the course of justice in 2023 before Black’s trial.

Black was acquitted of murder following a trial at Edinburgh High Court in May, in which the jury returned a not proven verdict.

However, during the trial he admitted trying to pervert the course of justice and was sentenced to five and a half years for it.

McNaughton previously told the court she created a fake profile on the Gaydar “hookup app” to “lure” Mr Coshan to her flat.

“I was fed up with having to keep doing sexual favors and not getting anything out of it,” he said at the trial in May.

“There were text messages on my phone that the police received, saying I had to do sexual favors for a year or he was going to go to the police and say he had stolen the money.”

McNaughton said she moved in with Black while struggling to find a landlord who would accept a dog and a cat, and that he slept in the living room on the sofa bed of the ground-floor single-bed flat in Seafield Road, Leith. .

McNaughton said he knew Dr Coshan, who taught at Fettes between 1972 and 2005, for about a year after meeting him at Gaydar.