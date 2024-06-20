The 18-year-old Royal Navy recruit found dead on a railway track received more “beats” than anyone else and was shouted at and insulted by non-commissioned officers, the inquest heard.

A Royal Marine recruit who was found dead on a railway track received more “hits” than anyone else and was shouted at and insulted by non-commissioned officers, an inquest has heard.

Connor Clark was just weeks into his military career when his body was discovered on the railway tracks next to the Commando Training Center in Lympstone, Devon, on June 12, 2021.

The 18-year-old, from Norfolk, had completed the third week of his month-long training when he died, but had self-harmed to avoid his duties.

Days before his death he had misplaced a blank adapter for his rifle and had made comments about being a “failure” and the “worst recruit.”

The inquest in Exeter heard that recruits would collectively receive a troop “beating” (a type of physical punishment such as running, push-ups or squats) by body instructors if an individual made a mistake.

Connor Clark, 18, was just weeks into his military career when his body was discovered on the railway tracks next to the Commando Training Center in Lympstone, Devon, on June 12, 2021.

Mr Clark pictured with his mother Tracy. Mrs Clark said her son was self-harming and she was surprised the doctor didn’t notice her cry for help.

Mr Clark, pictured aged 14 in his army cadet uniform, wanted to become a Royal Navy commando.

Clark had almost finished his recruit orientation phase (ROP) course that all Marines take before beginning their initial training when he was hit by a train.

Other recruits described the trainee as a failure and added that they were increasingly frustrated by his mistakes.

Before his death, the teenager had mentioned that the corporal and the captain had “implicitly and explicitly” expressed that he was a “failure” and the “worst recruit.”

Major Mark Thrift, who was in charge of the new recruits, denied claims that he had said those things to Mr Clark, however, he admitted that he told the 18-year-old that he was failing the course.

During training, he and other recruits were periodically punished and yelled at by senior officers.

The recruits described the instructors “to their face,” yelling and cursing, calling them a “f****** t**t, f****** punk” and a “c***.”

During the investigation, a witness, Sergeant Clinton Williams, described the training as aggressive.

‘I couldn’t sit here and say I haven’t told people that maybe Royal Marines training wasn’t for them. I’ve definitely said that to the recruits.’ he said.

The 18-year-old was hit by a train near his base in Devon on the morning of June 12, 2021 (pictured with his mother in Twickenham in 2011).

Mrs. Clark pictured with a photo of her son. The devastated mother said there were no signs Mr Clark was struggling. She added that she and Connor were very close.

‘Especially in the early stages of training because, as Major Thrift said, a lot of the attrition rate is because Royal Marines training is not what people expect and they very quickly realize that.

‘It can be a harsh and aggressive environment. But in my opinion, proportional.’

The recruits added that many of them made mistakes, but Clark didn’t seem to improve as time went on.

“Everyone else seemed to be progressing, but he wasn’t,” recruit Zac Mizzoni-Dalton said.

“I wouldn’t say he was singled out, but in the last week, because he repeatedly failed to meet high standards, he received many more beatings than any other member of the troop. This was evident to everyone.”

Fellow recruit Stuart Whitelaw said instructors would “focus on the weakness, not the person”.

“It was never personal. I would say the coaches really pushed Connor’s weaknesses and yelled at him more. He had more wins than anyone,’ he stated.

‘Coaches can be really intimidating if they get in your face, yelling, swearing and being aggressive.

‘They were like that with everyone, not just Connor. He certainly seemed to take more beatings than any other member of the troop.

Recruit Jack Bridges said, “In training they tell you that you’re the worst troop that ever came through here, that you’re useless and stuff like that.”

Mr Clark (pictured, aged 14 with his mother) was found dead on a railway track just weeks after his initial training. The apprentice seemed to believe that he was the “worst recruit” in his group.

Mr. Clark’s tombstone describing the 18-year-old as loving, funny and kind.

‘They tell every troop and everyone who passes by. “A lot of this is part and parcel of being in the military.”

Aaron Golding said the other recruits were helping Mr Clark organize his personal equipment.

“It was as if he no longer cared about failing and sat on his bed disinterestedly and they understandably found this frustrating,” he said.

‘Everyone knew at that time that he was the only one who failed. I remember that it was the troops that were punished and not necessarily Connor as an individual.

‘The other thing the corporals did was shout a lot, especially when we were marching.

“If someone got off the beat, they called them all kinds of names and yelled things like, ‘I’m going to fuck your dad and fuck your family, you bastard.'”

‘We didn’t take this personally because we knew it was part of the game they played. “These rants were never a personal attack.”

Recruit Patrick Service said: “They would get in your face and tell you you wouldn’t last and constantly say bad words and use every name under the sun, like f***ing idiot, f***ing punk.” ,’ he said.

‘Connor made a lot more mistakes than anyone else and was punished more.

“The whole group was punished and we all got a little tired of having to take punishment for their repeated mistakes. No one ever said anything nasty to Connor.

“Everyone knew him because of his poor performance. His name came up constantly but not for good reasons. His death was a big shock for everyone.”

Two days before he died, Mr. Clark had gone to the infirmary seeking treatment for an elbow injury.

He told medical staff that he had initially cut his elbow when he fell against a radiator, but then used a knife to reopen the wound and avoid tasks.

Mr Clark’s mother, Tracy, told the hearing that she spoke to her son the night before his death and he mentioned the elbow injury, but not that he had made it worse with a knife.

“I would have driven there myself and taken him home as self-harm is a cry for help,” Mrs Clark said.

‘There was no sign of me at the time and Connor and I were very close.

‘I know my son and I know how proud he was to make sure his locker was perfect, so he didn’t let the whole team down.

‘The idea of ​​doing it with the missing piece of his weapon and without passing the locker room inspection pushed him over the edge.

‘The fact that the doctor did not take his self-harm seriously is beyond me. It’s a cry for help. There should have been a plan to control it.

“The fact that he left unseen, where there is a four-way camera on the fence, seems to me to be an indication that no one was manning the CCTV room.

“The fact that there was no outside search for him when he was clearly out and known to be suicidal after the note was found appears to be a failure on their part.”

The roommates realized the 18-year-old was missing at 5 a.m. and alerted Corporal Williams, who began a search of the camp, but not beyond the fence.

The hearing continues.