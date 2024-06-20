The 14-year-old air cadet fatally stabbed in the neck by a former friend had been “exploited” into dealing cannabis just two weeks earlier.

An unarmed 14-year-old air cadet stabbed to death in the neck by a former friend had been “exploited” to deal cannabis just two weeks earlier, police have revealed.

While Nathaniel Shani’s killer (also 14 at the time) and a second teenager were sentenced to life in prison for his murder, detectives said his tragic death illustrated the ease with which children from loving and supportive families can be absorbed into a deadly inner-city underworld.

His stark warning about the latest victim of Britain’s knife crime epidemic came as Nathaniel’s devastated parents – who police say could not have known of his brief foray into a world of criminal gangs – paid moving tribute to his “brave and charming” son.

They called for a “complete ban on carrying knives on our streets” and urged schools to inform parents about concerns their children were involved in crime so they could take “responsibility” for keeping them out of trouble.

They also called for tougher penalties for those convicted of knife-related offences.

Pictured: Forensic officers at the scene of the stabbing in September last year.

Pictured: Tributes to Nathaniel at the scene in Harpurhey, Manchester.

The case comes after two 12-year-old boys last week became Britain’s youngest killers since James Bulger’s killers after being found guilty of stabbing 19-year-old Shawn Seesahai to death in a park in Wolverhampton.

Nathaniel, a student at Manchester Communication Academy, took pride in his role as an air cadet, shining his shoes and ironing his shirt to make sure it looked good.

A photograph released by his parents shows his joy as he celebrated his 14th birthday with a card celebrating the “incredible journey” through life that the family had planned for him.

Instead, on September 15 last year, the schoolboy, who was unarmed, was fatally stabbed in the neck during a minor dispute in a local shopping area in Harpurhey, north of Manchester.

His devastated friends lied to police telling them it had been an argument over money, but detectives recovered Snapchat messages that revealed the true story.

One of his killers, Boy B, had taken from another boy a small amount of cannabis that had originally been provided to Nathaniel to sell on the street.

Reacting angrily, in an attempt to “save face”, Nathaniel was heard in court confronting Boy B, who was armed with a screwdriver, and Boy A, a “good” friend of Nathaniel’s before they got into a fight, who He had brought a knife.

The court heard Nathaniel had been “goading” Boy A not to use a knife before throwing a punch.

But gruesome CCTV footage showed how Nathaniel collapsed in the fight that followed after being stabbed in the neck by Boy A.

After both were found guilty of murder following a trial at Manchester Crown Court, the pair, neither of whom can be identified due to their ages, were sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday.

Child A, now 15 years old, will serve a minimum sentence of 13 years in custody, while Child B, now 14 years old, will have to serve a minimum sentence of 10 years.

Paying tribute, his parents said: “Nathaniel will be missed for many reasons, he was a very brave, charming young man, with a great sense of humour, loving and caring, who loved pranks and laughter, when he was inspired by watching the Three Stooges comedy. team for the first time.

Nathaniel was stabbed in the Harpurhey (police appear on the scene) neighborhood of north Manchester, where he lived with his mother and sister.

Emergency response vehicles photographed at the scene.

‘Until his death, Nathaniel was never angry or angry at anyone.

“When he’s bored, he just tells a joke and everyone bursts into instant laughter, whether at home, at school or on the playground.”

Describing the “life-changing” impact of losing their son in such a traumatic way, they added: “It’s like a dream and when we wake up, Nathaniel will be sleeping in his room.”

They are now calling a meeting with Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham to discuss their demands for a tougher crackdown on knife crime.

Among their demands are a “complete ban on carrying knives on our streets”, insisting that parents “take responsibility” for ensuring children do not carry knives and requiring schools to disclose any concerns.

“There is a need to give more powers to the police to arrest those carrying knives, prosecute them and impose longer sentences,” they added.

Subsequently, the lead detective on the case, Det Chf Insp Gina Brennand, of Greater Manchester Police, revealed that the dealer who supplied the drugs to Nathaniel has been locked up for drug offences.

He said investigators had established that Nathaniel had only been involved in drug dealing for about two weeks before he was murdered, with messages showing he had been told he could switch to selling cocaine if he did “well” with cannabis.

“I would say that street exploitation has led to Nathaniel’s murder,” he said.

‘If the drugs had not been stolen, the fight would never have taken place.

“That person has been the catalyst for Nathaniel’s murder, and his parents would say that.”

DCI Brennand claimed Nathaniel and his friends were victims of “child exploitation”, saying they “don’t have the skills to know otherwise”.

‘You may think it’s cool, but it’s not.

‘They are simply acting for someone else and are being exploited. It happens every day, on the streets of city centers in the UK. And that’s why kids start carrying knives.

‘It’s horrible, absolutely horrible, it’s devastating.

“These are vulnerable kids who can’t make decisions, who maybe want some money for a new pair of sneakers, and so they start doing things because someone has approached them.”

He said Nathaniel’s parents responded by asking, “What could we have done?” and ‘What have we missed?’

“We could at least tell them that, as far as we know, according to Nathaniel’s telephone evidence, this is such a short period, just 14 days before his death, that he began to become involved in cannabis trafficking.

‘They will always look to see if they could have done something to prevent it, but they didn’t know.

There were a large number of police vehicles, ambulances and an intensive care team at the scene following the incident.

‘It was such a short period of time that this is what makes it even more tragic.

‘His own parents hadn’t had the chance to realize what he was doing. They are mortified that they don’t know.

“What we’ve told them as a team is that you would have been lucky to know.”

At the couple’s trial, Boy A unsuccessfully argued that he had acted in self-defense. The trial heard that Boy B had “encouraged” him to stab Nathaniel.

It was said that after getting into a fight, Boy A and Nathaniel would meet and fight, but it was Boy B’s theft of cannabis that lit the fuse for the confrontation that would end his life.

Following his death, the Greater Manchester Wing of the Royal Air Force Cadets said it was “extremely shocked and deeply saddened by the death of Nathaniel, who was a brilliant and popular young man”.

Asked what could be done to curb the scourge of knife crime, Chief Inspector Brennand said police could not tackle it alone.

“Parents and families need to be involved, council CCTV needs to be in the right place, security on the streets in the form of places where children cannot hide, education in school is needed,” he said. .

‘It seems to me that it doesn’t matter how many children die from a knife wound caused by someone their own age, week after week in the UK. That is not a preventative message for children.

‘I think children might be the best people to ask how this can be stopped.

“I bet those who saw Nathaniel die won’t be carrying a knife anymore.”