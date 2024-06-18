That’s a £10 million saving on Declan Rice! Arsenal fan Keir Starmer says Labor will NOT apply a 10 per cent tax on Premier League transfers… despite his shadow minister wanting to ‘consider’ introducing a transfer tax the best clubs.

Sir Keir Starmer has ruled out the prospect of Labor introducing a 10 per cent tax on Premier League transfers if his party wins power in the general election.

The Labor leader, who is a huge Arsenal supporter, rejected the idea even though one of her shadow ministers had suggested she would “look into” the proposal.

“Let me kill him, we’re not going to consider that,” Sir Keir told LBC radio this morning.

Plans to impose a tax on Premier League clubs buying players from abroad or other top clubs were included in a recent fan-led review of football governance.

If a 10 per cent tax had been applied last summer, it would have cost Arsenal £10m when signing Declan Rice from West Ham for a fee of £100m.

Labor shadow culture and sport secretary Thangham Debbonaire said yesterday he would “look at everything” proposed in the fan-led review.

Labour’s shadow culture and sport secretary Thangham Debbonaire, pictured with Sir Keir on a visit to Bristol Rovers, said he would “look at everything” proposed in a fan-led review.

The fan-led 2021 review was chaired by former Conservative MP Dame Tracey Crouch, a former sports minister. Among her proposals was a plan for a new ‘solidarity transfer tax’

But this morning, Sir Keir said it was “not part of our plans for football governance”.

The fan-led 2021 review was chaired by former Conservative MP Dame Tracey Crouch, a former sports minister.

Among his proposals for a review of the way football is governed was a plan for a new “solidarity transfer tax”.

Dame Tracey’s report said this would work “in a similar way to stamp duty” and would distribute revenue across the football pyramid and to the grassroots of the game.

The review estimated that a 10 per cent tax would have raised £160 million per year between 2016 and 2021.

This would have been enough to fund a grant that would ensure League One and Two clubs broke even, along with base playing facilities for adults and children.

But the proposal received strong pushback from Premier League chief executive Richard Masters, who called it “too radical.”

The Government did not include plans for a new transfer tax in its Football Governance Bill, which was introduced to Parliament in March but was not approved by MPs before the general election was called.

The fan-led review was set up following the collapse of Bury Football Club, the Covid crisis and the push by six English clubs to join a new European Super League.

Labour’s manifesto contains a commitment to “reform football governance”, giving fans a greater say in the management of their clubs and introducing an independent regulator (another of Dame Tracey’s proposals).

The Conservative manifesto pledges to “introduce laws to ensure our fans never again face the threat of clubs in England joining closed competitions and give them a greater say through the Independent Football Regulator.”