That judges set our energy policy is even more terrifying than the so-called climate crisis

Stonehenge defaced with custard powder is bad enough, but trying to vandalize the international sacred monument that is Taylor Swift’s private jet? Just Stop Oil has gone too far this time.

By now you’ve heard that the activists everyone loves to hate are back in business. And have you noticed that they always wait for good weather to do the worst?

Discomfort, discomfort and suffering are what they cause to other people, never to themselves, never to their own.

Disrupt the Duke of Westminster’s wedding, issue an “international ultimatum” to party leaders, close motorways and roads, throw puzzle pieces at Roger Federer? How I detest these pious fools with their absurd demands and enraged, narcissistic tricks.

‘That? “It’s a bit of dust on a rock,” the Stonehenge protesters sniffed at the national uproar that followed their latest prank. If that were really the case, why bother?

Jennifer Kowalski, pictured at Stansted Airport, intended to destroy Taylor Swift’s plane

Of course, the irony is that Just Stop Oil has stopped very little oil. If any. They couldn’t even target the right plane. Taylor Swift’s plane was not at Stansted Airport, where the two protesters broke through a perimeter fence to access the apron where the plane was parked; a terrifying breach of security that could result in jail sentences.

We can only wait.

However, while these eco-clowns make mistakes like naughty children on a sugar high, there are other climate activists who have been much more successful in bringing about change, without feeling the need to stand on a gantry on the M25 or throw a soup can to a painting. Instead, they simply hired some lawyers.

In a landmark decision handed down yesterday, the Supreme Court ruled that Surrey County Council should have considered the climate impacts of burning oil extracted from new wells in Horley when it granted planning permission in 2019.

Previously, those seeking planning permission only had to consider the impact of emissions produced by extracting fossil fuels; Now they must also consider the impact of burning these fuels.

An unworkable case law that will have a major impact on all future fossil fuel projects in the UK. In fact, it can stop them in their tracks.

And this ruling from the highest court in the country, handed down by a majority of three to two, basically concerned a detail of the planning law. And that seems even more terrifying to me than the so-called climate crisis.

Green zealots see this as a huge victory, but is it? Is really? Going forward, the UK will continue to need oil and gas supplies, even with the huge expected growth in renewable energy. Without our own energy security, where will we go to buy fuel in this increasingly dangerous and unstable world?

If anyone thinks we can trust that kind Mr. Putin – or any other oil-rich dictator – not to nefariously insist on the advantage of his country’s abundant natural energy reserves, he is sorely mistaken.

The power that the courts wield to make such wide-ranging decisions (that could affect national security in this case) is horrifying. Unelected judges are now issuing rulings that affect the lives of millions of people who have no say in the matter.

It is a strangulation of the proper democratic process and a sobering snapshot of what life will be like under the government of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is also a former lawyer.

In the recent past, lawyers have prevented convicted felons and illegal immigrants from being flown back to their home countries. And using the European Convention on Human Rights, they have repeatedly stopped the Rwandan bill. In doing so, they are also stopping the will of the elected House of Commons and therefore the will of the people.

Now they seem to have sealed the future of an entire industry in one fell swoop, marking the beginning of the end of new fossil fuel extraction in this county. A coal mine in Cumbria, approved by the Government in 2022, must now be under threat. The ruling could also affect offshore oil and gas projects, such as the giant Rosebank field in the North Sea. Whether you think this legal development is right or wrong, surely the public should have something to say about it.

Future governments might argue that the economic situation or energy security benefits of extracting fossil fuels outweigh the environmental impacts of burning them, but will these new, all-powerful lawyers ever allow it?

Meanwhile, factories in Guangdong thunder all night as oil refineries in Nizhnevartovsk continue to pump out hundreds of thousands of barrels of crude oil each day. We will be an international laughingstock, like Just Stop Oil.

Liz is a lost cause.

Dear ones, what is Liz Hurley wearing on her head? Royal Ascot? I guess it’s nice hat enough if you want those ‘whipped egg whites in a basket you can make yourself’ starter kit look, and it obviously does.

Or maybe his director son Damián managed it in his raffia class, between writing a script and putting together the cast list for his new movie? As always, there was one name at the top of her acting wish list: MOM.

For once it was Liz Hurley’s exotic headdress that attracted all the attention, not a bikini.

Anyway, I wonder if you can pick up alien frequencies on that thing. Liz’s slightly glazed expression suggests she might be hearing strange voices in her head. Still, doesn’t she look wonderful?

Two first-class Post heroes deliver damning verdict

Ian Henderson and Ron Warmington were wonderfully impressive at this week’s Post Office Inquiry: calm, determined and honest, the living embodiment of integrity. They also demonstrated a mastery of memory and an understanding of detail that puts to shame all those slippery Post Office executives who testified before them and could barely remember their own names.

Sometimes heroes wear suits, not capes. And sometimes they’re even accountants, like these two. “I’ve waited 12 years for this,” Warmington said before going to court. Both he and Henderson believe Post Office officials should face criminal charges. Lord Arbuthnot, who was still an MP in 2009, when he began helping the wrongly accused postmasters in his constituency, thinks so.

“Justice must be served to the people who caused this horrific story,” he said this week. And it can’t come too soon.

Prince Andrew wants to bequeath the lease of Royal Lodge to his daughters. Is that even in his gift? King Charles is desperate to get his black sheep younger brother and his greedy ex-wife off the luxury estate with its adorable pepper rental, but Andrew and Fergie won’t budge. They’re just a couple of barnacles living large on a real barge. And they want their hard-working daughters Freebiana and Freeby to continue the family tradition. Civil wars have been started for less money. I hope it never happens.

This Morning presenter Cat Deeley has found herself in hot water with the Epilepsy Society. They didn’t like that she joked that she looked like she was “having a seizure” while she was dancing on the show.

“Please do better,” they tweeted rather prudishly, adding that having a seizure was “no laughing matter” for people with epilepsy. Of course it’s not, we all know that, but the tyranny of the Oppression Olympics in matters like this is very bitter and helps no one. While her words might have been a little insensitive, Deeley was making fun of herself and no one else.

ITV’s This Morning presenter Cat Deeley has landed in trouble with her on-air ‘joke’

Meanwhile, “I’m having a seizure,” “I’m having a heart attack,” “I’m having a nervous breakdown,” it’s all part of the hubbub of public discourse. Trying to pretend it’s something else reduces us all.

Meghan, the perfect third option for Kev

Kevin Costner has repeated his claim that Princess Diana wanted to be the female lead in a supposed sequel to her hit chick flick The Bodyguard, and told about a one-on-one chat he had with Prince William. “You know my mom liked you,” William told him. “I know,” Kevin agreed modestly. How is he?

Could Meghan Markle take on the role made famous by Whitney Houston in The Bodyguard?

To be fair, we all liked Kev in the past. But would Diana have ever appeared in his film? Can you imagine the outrage if she had done it? Charles almost had a seizure, wow! -when he danced on stage with Wayne Sleep. His wife starring in a Hollywood movie would have pushed him over the edge. Sadly, neither Diana nor original star Whitney Houston are still with us for Bodyguard 2. But if they make a sequel, there’s a certain unemployed actress in Montecito who might be available.

To Radio 4’s Today programme, where newbie Emma Barnett caused a stir by calling out the armed terrorists who kidnapped a 75-year-old Israeli grandmother ‘men who work for Hamas’. This was the latest jarring example of the BBC refusing to call Hamas what it is: cold-blooded terrorists. On the day Ada Sagi was captured last October, Hamas killed more than 1,100 people and kidnapped more than 250. What more do they have to do to prove their murderous credentials to the BBC?

Men working for Hamas: who are they? Gardeners? Roofers? Emma makes Hamas seem like just another caring, sharing employer in the Middle East, offering staff benefits including flexible work schedules, a free house slave (if available), and a package of 72 virgins in case of retirement or death, which They usually occur simultaneously. It’s so insulting.