Tesco will sell 33 million packets of beer and cider and 30 million bottles of wine in euros; Asda will sell 25,000 large TVs and 14 million Budweisters and M&S says the Belgian beer is the first winner.

Supermarkets say they are ready for one of the busiest periods of the year as football fans fill their fridges with beers and ciders to watch the Euros from home.

Tesco said it expects to sell 33 million packets of beer and cider over the next four weeks, while Asda has forecast it will sell 14 million units of Budweiser in the same period.

M&S has also claimed that customers are now buying five times as much Belgian beer as British beer, while sales of dips and picky bits increased by 15% before the start of the tournament on Friday night.

As England and Scotland prepare for their first matches, Asda says it expects to sell more than 25,000 large-screen ultra-high-definition TVs during the tournament, with searches for “England” up 55 per cent and “Euros” 48 percent. % and “Football” up to 77%.

The British Independent Retailers Association (Bira), which represents more than 6,000 independent businesses across the country, said the euros could mean a retail bonanza worth an estimated £2.75bn.

While this sales growth is mainly driven by alcohol, Tesco said its recent sales figures have shown that beer tastes have changed considerably in recent times.

The company predicts it will sell 5.5 million bottles and cans of “no” and “low” alcohol options, a record for a major soccer tournament.

This was a drastic change from figures from the 2006 World Cup in Germany, when 80% of all beer and cider sold in retail during the tournament was lager.

For this year’s tournament, Tesco expects beer to account for 50% of sales, with the remainder made up of cider, ale, stout, craft beer and low or no alcohol.

Wine sales are expected to exceed 30 million bottles, along with more than 11 million cakes and more than 90,000 packs of bunting.

Tesco beer and cider buying manager James Renshaw said: “The tournament is one of the biggest sporting events on the planet and is set to create a month-long carnival atmosphere for millions of football fans.”

“But this one will be different as we predict the highest ever demand for non-alcoholic or low-alcohol beer and cider for a major football tournament, based on the spectacular growth we have seen over the last year.

British Retail Consortium survey predicts summer spending splurge by British football fans

England’s “most patriotic estate” at Bermondsey’s Kirby Estate, south-east London, has been covered from top to bottom in England flags ahead of Euro 24.

‘While these food and drink sales predictions for typical football spectators are estimates, we know from previous tournaments that when the sun shines demand can skyrocket.

“We also know from previous tournaments that on days when local teams play, demand for beer, wine, pizza and other snacks skyrockets and continues to increase with each successive round.”

A survey by the British Retail Consortium found that around six per cent of shoppers say they are likely to buy a new TV or other device to keep up with their team during the Euro, while four per cent plan to buy official products.

The survey also suggested that one in 10 hope to organize or attend gatherings with family and friends to watch games.

Younger fans are expected to increase spending: 24 percent of 18- to 24-year-olds plan to spend more on groceries, compared to just 4 percent of those 55 and older.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail sales and consumer insights at analysts Kantar, said: “Major sporting events can have a big impact on grocery sales, particularly in categories such as alcohol.”

‘During England’s quarter-final match against France at the FIFA Men’s World Cup 2022, take-home beer sales reached their highest daily earnings of the year outside of Christmas.

“Especially if accompanied by warmer temperatures, this year’s sporting summer could provide a welcome boost to the sector.”

England will play Serbia on Sunday, while Scotland will face hosts Germany on Friday.

England football fans often fill pubs and bars while watching the Euros on the big screen.

Venues will be allowed to stay open an additional two hours on match days if one or both teams reach the quarter-finals (or final) to give fans a chance to celebrate or commiserate.

The move, which covers venues in England and Wales, comes after a consultation late last year and is expected to provide a boost to the hospitality industry.

Bira commercial director Jeff Moody said: ‘The arrival of euros in the summer months is a fantastic time for independent retailers after a challenging period.

“With favorable kick-off times coinciding with the sun, we expect pubs, hospitality businesses, convenience stores and electrical retailers in particular to capitalize as fans flock to watch the matches.

“England or Scotland reaching the final stages would be an even bigger boost. It is vital that this feel-good factor translates into more sales for all types of independent retailers as consumer confidence returns.”