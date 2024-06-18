Terrifying video shows how deep the Titan submarine descended below sea level on a voyage doomed to the sinking of the Titanic before a ‘catastrophic implosion’

It has been a year since the Titan submersible tragically ‘imploded’ while en route to visit the wreck of the Titanic.

Now, terrifying video shows how deep the doomed submarine sank before being crushed by immense water pressures.

the clip, created by the Spanish animation company MetaBallStudiosgradually descends through a digital underwater landscape.

As you go, the heights of multiple landmarks are depicted in the water, including the Eiffel Tower, the Statue of Liberty, and the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.

Finally, the camera reaches 3,700 meters (12,000 feet) deep: the bottom of the North Atlantic, where the remains of the Titanic lie.

The Titan submersible, operated by the American firm OceanGate, began its dive on the morning of June 18, 2023, but lost all contact with its mother ship one hour and 45 minutes after the dive.

After a frantic four-day search, a remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) tragically discovered the remains of Titan, about 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic.

All five men on board – Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman, British billionaire Hamish Harding, French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush – were killed instantly when Titan suffered a “catastrophic implosion”, the authorities ruled. .

Rush, who was promoting cut-price tickets of $150,000, had described an offshore trip aboard the Titan as “safer than crossing the street.”

He repeatedly ignored chilling warnings that his ship was a death trap that would “kill someone”, describing them as “a grave personal insult”.

Famous landmarks that are known for their height pale in comparison to the depth of the Titanic, with the Statue of Liberty at just 305 feet, the Eiffel Tower at just 1,083 feet, and the Empire State Building at 1,250 feet.

Titan: key specifications Max deep: 13,123 feet (4,000 m) Ability: Five people (one pilot and four crew members) Pressure vessel material: Carbon fiber and titanium. Overall dimensions: 22ft x 9.2ft x 8.3ft high (670cm x 280cm x 250cm) Weight: 23,000 lb (10,432 kg) Speed: 3 knots Vital support: 96 hours for five crew members

Titan’s ‘catastrophic implosion’ It would have been caused by a sudden change from low pressure to high pressure inside the submarine, possibly caused by a defect in its walls.

In the depths of the deep ocean, the pressure increases to such an extent that only specially adapted organisms can survive.

Titanic director James Cameron, known for his own deep-sea exploration missions, said the Titanic had “three potential points of failure” and noted that its “Achilles heel” was the carbon fiber hull.

However, the US Coast Guard is still investigating what exactly caused the implosion.

“We are working closely with our national and international partners to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the incident,” board president Jason Neubauer said in a statement Friday.

Titan has been described as a submarine, but it was actually a submersible.

A submarine is an independent cruise ship with its own power supply and air renewal system, while a submersible needs the support of a surface ship or ground crew.

On average, submarines can reach a maximum depth of 450 meters (1,476 feet), according to Marine perspective – just above the height of Chicago’s Willis Tower.

But OceanGate’s Titan submersible was designed to reach depths eight times greater, to a maximum of 4,000 meters (13,123 feet).

A remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) tragically discovered the remains of Titan, about 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic (pictured in a digital scan before the Titan disaster)

The Greatest Ship: The RMS Titanic which left Southampton on April 10, 1912. It would never return from this maiden voyage.

The remains of the iconic ship lie 12,500 feet underwater, about 370 miles off Newfoundland, Canada.

Despite last year’s tragic voyage, explorers still plan to dive to the Titanic site to explore the rapidly deteriorating wreck.

The Georgia-based company that owns the salvage rights to the Titanic, called RMS Titanic Inc, wants to visit the sunken liner in July using ROVs.

And Larry Connor, an Ohio real estate billionaire, has said he is personally planning a trip to the wreck site in a two-person submersible in 2026.

Meanwhile, Australian billionaire Clive Palmer has promised to recreate the famous ship at an estimated cost of £1 billion.

The ‘Titanic II’, which will be ready in 2027, will faithfully imitate the specifications of the original ship, while including modern navigation and safety systems of the 21st century.