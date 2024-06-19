Terrifying moment when a man is chased by a crocodile while swimming in a lagoon

This is the terrifying moment a man was chased by a huge crocodile while swimming in a lagoon in Mexico.

The shocking footage, which appeared to have been recorded from across the water, was posted to Reddit on Monday.

The man, who seemed disoriented, swam as fast as he could to the edge of the lagoon and tried to get out.

As he swam away, a huge crocodile quickly snuck up behind him into the murky green water.

It is unclear exactly when and where the strange encounter took place.

He was seen struggling to get out of the water, but the man eventually threw himself over the stone edge and walked away from the lagoon as if nothing had happened.

The video begins with the man casually swimming on his back before seeing the semi-aquatic reptile wobbling towards him.

He quickly turns around and starts swimming as fast as he can towards the edge of the lagoon.

As he does this, the people recording start screaming in terror, repeatedly saying ‘No!’

The man then takes off his shoes while in the water and throws them on the land as the crocodile approaches.

The animal then disappears underwater while the swimmer tries to get up and get out.

After a couple of attempts, the man climbs onto the ledge, before stepping down and facing the camera.

Her head then tilts back, she disappears for a second, and then she is seen bobbing up and down in the water.

The man tries to free himself from the terrifying creature, this time managing to get out of the water and climb onto the stone.

Dressed in a navy tank top and slightly torn khaki shorts, the exhausted swimmer dramatically rolls to the ground and stays there for a couple of seconds.

He then rolls onto his back and begins to shake uncontrollably before leaning forward and supporting himself with his arms.

The man then grabs one of her shoes and appears to empty the water out of it before putting it on her foot.

Once you have both shoes on, you run back to the edge of the wall and look down at the water.

An image of him showed that he was left with a cut on the back of his thigh. It is unclear if the crocodile bit him or if he scratched himself during the escape.

She then grabs him by the right arm before the cameraman whistles at him and shouts, ‘Hey!’

The man looks at the man and limps to the middle of the road where he appears to cast a shadow, before looking back at the audience and making strange faces.

The video ends with him walking away as people try to get his attention. An image of him showed that he was left with a cut on the back of his thigh.

Commenters quickly flocked to the strange video and reacted to the man’s near-death experience.

“You have to treat it quickly because crocodiles have a lot of dead bacteria on their teeth and if you don’t treat it quickly you can lose your leg,” one said on Instagram.

Another wrote: ‘That wound is very infected, I hope they help him…’

While some worried about the health and safety of the man who miraculously made it out alive, others questioned his actions.

‘The worst idea. “Everyone knows that taking off your shoes = dead,” said one on Reddit.

“I was seriously thinking about whether that near-death experience was real or not,” said another.

Someone else wrote: “Luckily he came out of the water with his lower half.”