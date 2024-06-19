Terrifying moment: Huge 10ft shark seen swimming in British harbor in front of shocked fisherman

A fisherman had a terrifying moment when he saw a huge 3 meter shark swimming in a British port.

Veteran fisherman Jimmy Price couldn’t believe his eyes when he spotted the dorsal fin sticking out of the water in Anglesey, Wales.

The 59-year-old dropped his rod and grabbed his phone to film the huge sea creature as it stalked around the bay of nearby Holyhead Breakwater Lighthouse.

Jimmy can be heard saying, “Big fish,” as he recognized it as a harmless basking shark that can grow up to 28 feet long.

The shark eventually left the harbor and swam back to the open sea, and the whole ordeal left Jimmy in shock.

The double glazing installer said: ‘I was walking along the breakwater at around 8am when I saw something out of the corner of my eye.

“I had never seen a basking shark before, but I had caught other sharks, so I knew what it was.”

“I was quite surprised. I didn’t expect to see a shark cruising through the harbor at that time of day!”

Jimmy, from Abergele, North Wales, is a veteran sea fisherman and was on site that day for a fishing competition.

He said: ‘I dropped my rod and started chasing it around the breakwater with my mobile phone.

What are basking sharks? Basking sharks are the second largest fish in the world after the whale shark. The maximum size of the sharks is around 39 feet, but there have been unconfirmed reports of larger ones. Basking sharks feed primarily on zooplankton and are relatively harmless to humans. They will swim slowly just below the surface with their mouths open to filter out small organisms from the seawater. They prefer to live in colder waters, along coasts and in open waters, and can be found all over the world.

‘I wanted proof. I see a lot of curiosities when I go fishing, like sea otters running along Llanddulas beach, and I like to share them online. “People are interested and it can be educational.”

Anglesey Marine Zoo said they were “excited” by the sighting, adding: “We’ve had reports of these close to the coast, but this is the first official sighting this season!”

Jimmy posted the video online and shocked viewers with his shark footage.

Some claimed it was a hoax, while other anglers joked that “I’d need a bigger float,” referencing the classic Jaws line.

One local swimmer said: “It wouldn’t stop me from screwing my smuggler budgies if that fin appeared in front of me.” There are many in the Breakwater area and on the coast here.

Another woman said: “The waters are scary,” while another local added: “God, I was swimming in deep water in the inner harbor this morning.”