Terrifying moment hooded man tried to get into BBC actress’ car at traffic lights in London in two-minute ordeal

This is the horrifying moment a man repeatedly tries to force his way into an actress’s car while she screams at him to get away from her.

In a sickening video captured in central London, the man can be seen smiling widely as he repeatedly pulls on his door, trying to get inside.

Wearing a black puffer jacket and a gray hoodie in an attempt to mask his face, at one point he waves his hand and appears to laugh as the clearly terrified woman yells at him to leave.

He then places his second hand on her car as he continues his attack with greater force, continuing to try to open the car for a full two minutes at 10.30pm at the junction between Dock Street and the A1203, near the Tower of London.

And Shanika Ocean, who posted the video to warn other women to lock their doors while driving, says she called the police but they didn’t come out, instead offering her an interview slot next week.

The actress, who starred in Netflix’s You and BBC hit Silent Witness, said: “I don’t really remember what happened next – I somehow managed to dodge it and walk away.”

The man continued trying to open the car for a full two minutes at 10.30pm at the junction between Dock Street and the A1203, near the Tower of London.

‘It’s obviously a horrible, horrible experience. Just make sure you lock your car doors. London is not safe at all.

“You can’t walk around with your phone outside because these guys on e-bikes will probably steal it, make sure your car doors are closed because there will be weirdos trying to get into your car.”

“I wasn’t even going to call the police, but I thought, no, I should, because obviously this could happen to someone else tonight.” I said I have a video of him, I have a description and they said, “Okay, we’ll make an appointment next week and you can discuss it then because he was making gun signs.”

‘There’s no police, this guy is still lurking around. For anyone, be sure to close the doors to his car.

“And especially women, when you drive alone, London is no longer safe at all and I literally say, thank God, my doors were closed.” I’m afraid to think what would have happened if they weren’t.

The horrific incident comes amid a crime wave on London’s lawless streets: Ocean said that just weeks earlier a man on an electric bike had tried to snatch his phone as he walked down the street.

Ocean said he had to stop at a red light when the man approached his car and started making “strange signs” with his hands.

She says she ignored him even when he flashed weapons and told her to roll down the window.

The actress, who starred in the Netflix series You and the BBC hit Silent Witness, said she had to stop at a red light when the man approached her car and started making “strange signs” with his hands.

And she claims that when he couldn’t get in through the front, she went around his car, trying to get in through the back door.

The terrifying assault occurred when she was trapped and unable to move forward because she was heading onto a busy main road.

And even when the lights changed and she was finally able to escape, he ran in front of her car, trying to prevent her from escaping.

Speaking on social media, friends were quick to share their horror as they watched the terrifying scene.

One of them, Patrice Monique, said: ‘This made me very angry. This city is still exhausting to live in.

‘The whole country is a joke. I’m so glad you’re okay.

Another, Samuel James, continued: “We live in dangerous times, good thing the door was locked.” Stay safe.’

A third, Kya Garwood, added: “I’m sorry to hear that. I’m glad you’re safe, he’s crazy you can see that!

‘Forward it and link it to the Mayor of London who has allowed this crime to escalate. The police don’t give a damn.

And Roseanna Brown said, ‘I’m so sorry this happened to you, but I’m so glad you’re safe.’

‘I hope more people watch this video so they are aware and safe too, this shouldn’t be something that is happening!!!’

It comes as fresh pressure has been put on Khan over the release of even grimmer figures showing another rise in knife and gun crime last year.

Last year, the capital’s police recorded a total of 14,626 knife crimes, an average of 40 per day and a fifth more than in 2022.

There was also an increase in firearms crimes, with 1,208 recorded in 2023, more than 200 more than the previous year.

Many have placed the blame squarely on Khan, with Police Minister Chris Philp blaming a drop in stop and searches.

The Met’s use of stop and search powers has fallen by 44 per cent in the last two years, while the number of subsequent arrests has fallen by 28 per cent.

The mayor is critical of the tactic and previously pledged to “do everything in my power to further reduce its use” over fears it targeted ethnic minorities.

The Met and City of London police forces have been contacted for comment.