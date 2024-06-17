Terrifying moment a grizzly bear tries to force its way into a disabled car, climbing onto the bonnet, rocking the vehicle and ripping off the windscreen wiper as passengers try to chase it away.

A brown bear terrorized three Russians by trying to get into their car and climb onto the bonnet after they broke down on a remote stretch of road.

Footage taken by the front seat passenger shows the terrifying moment the young bear attacked his Honda C-RV, shaking the vehicle and tearing off a windshield wiper.

The driver tried to scare it away by repeatedly honking the horn and revving the engine as the bear tried to get inside.

However, the beast did not seem bothered, ignoring the noise and continuing to scratch at the paint and windows.

The two women and a man in the car were waiting to be rescued after the clutch failed on Sakhalin, Russia’s largest island, when the incident occurred.

A woman in the van can be heard screaming in fear.

Speaking in Russian, a female voice said, “He’s about to get into the car.” That’s it, she got in the car!’

When the bear finally got out of the car and ripped off the driver’s side windshield wiper, one woman said, “No, not the windshield wiper.”

The driver responded, “To hell with this,” apparently relieved that he had not been attacked.

Eventually, the predator disappeared and was later seen lying on the side of the road.

It is understood that the bears’ behavior may be linked to drivers feeding them on remote roads, causing them to get closer to cars than in the past.

