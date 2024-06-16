Terrified calf called Beau Lucy, who was hit by a police patrol car after escaping, is recovering but could “die from shock”, the farmer’s partner reveals, amid fury against police “hands-on” hard.”

The terrified calf that was hit by a patrol car after escaping is recovering but could “die from shock”, the farmers’ partner has revealed.

Disturbing footage shows Surrey Police ramming the escaped cow, named Beau Lucy, with a police truck in Staines-upon-Thames on Friday night.

Witnesses say the cow “didn’t hurt anyone” and that they begged the officer to leave the animal alone. Angry neighbors have scolded officers for their “heavy-handed response.”

Kate, the partner of the farmer who owns the cow, said: “Honestly, when I saw the video I thought he should lose his job. “I just thought it was disgusting, I couldn’t believe it.

“I don’t know if it was their decision to attack the animal or if they were ordered to, but the police, when they got out of the car, seemed quite agitated.”

Kate said Beau Lucy and other cows were put out to graze on Staines Moor and she believes she could have swum across the river and escaped.

Kate said Beau Lucy was “not out of control, just scared” and it’s “a shame” officers didn’t contact them or another farmer or call a vet to calm the calf down.

“I imagine the police had no idea about farm animals,” he added.

He said the cow, which was initially “really agitated” and “really scared,” has relaxed since returning home. She is eating and drinking and has been treated by a vet.

‘I don’t know if he will live. I could die from shock, but hopefully I survive,’ she said. News from heaven.

Davinder Kaur, a mother of three, filmed the incident from her home and posted more footage today.

The 49-year-old said: ‘It was outside my house. The cow goes along the road, along the path. He is a very small one.

‘Someone called the police. He was very afraid to go out on the road. The police car hit him.

‘After a few minutes he got up again. The police car hit him again. Then they beat him again. The police blocked him. He was hit around 11 p.m. Someone told me he had escaped in Staines.

‘When it hit him we were shocked, very shocked. She was a very small cow, not a big one. It wasn’t any harm to anyone.

Patrol cars surround terrified calf in Staines-upon-Thames at around 9pm on Friday

Home Secretary James Cleverly called the incident “unnecessary”

‘I was very scared. Everyone was shouting ‘why hit him, why hit him’. He (the police officer) told us to come back. I don’t know where the driver’s mind was.

The frightened animal is believed to have escaped from a nearby field and had been causing traffic delays as it traveled through local streets.

Witnesses say the officers tried to calm the animal for a couple of hours, but decided to charge the uncontrollable cow around 11 p.m.

In the sickening footage, the police officer appeared to line up his van as the cow entered the middle of the road before ramming into it at high speed.

As it flails on the road trying to stop, the unnamed officer proceeds to hit the animal again, trapping its head under the bumper.

Witnesses can be heard shouting ‘what the fuck was that?’ in reaction as a group of locals tried to help the injured cow.

Elisa Allen, PETA’s vice president of Programs and Operations, said: “The young cub must have been completely terrified and confused when she was cruelly and forcefully gunned down, by a police car no less, and pinned to the ground.

‘There is no justification for this violence. Police are meant to protect, not harm.

“An investigation into the actions of the officers involved must be urgently carried out and the calf safely relocated to a sanctuary.

‘Anyone upset by these images can prevent other calves, who are mutilated, exploited and ultimately killed in the meat and dairy industries, from suffering by going vegan, and PETA offers free resources at PETA.org.uk to help. ‘

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “These are disturbing and distressing images. As soon as we found out, we urgently contacted the police to establish the background and find out what happened to the calf. “We are pleased to hear that the calf survived and is receiving veterinary care. .

‘Surrey Police has referred to its own professional standards department and the Independent Office for Police Conduct. We support this as the action seems disproportionate to the situation. We will be happy to assist you in any investigation that is carried out.

‘All animals should be treated with respect. Together we can create a better world for all animals.’

The calf can be seen standing in the middle of the rad before the police car runs over the animal.

This is the distressing moment when the police car hits the child

Reacting to the images on Twitter, Home Secretary James Cleverly called the incident “unnecessary.”

In one post, he tweeted: ‘I can’t think of any reasonable need for this action. I have asked for a full and urgent explanation of this. It seems like an unnecessarily heavy hand.’

Police said with the support of a member of the public, the cow was moved to a nearby farm.

Surrey Police said the decision to use the car to stop the calf was made for public safety reasons.

The owner has been located and a veterinarian has evaluated the cow’s injuries.

Chief Inspector Sam Adcock said: “I know this has caused distress and I would like to thank the community for their concern.” The decision to use the police car was made after other methods of stopping the cow had failed. There will be an investigation into the actions that led to this, but our focus at all times is to ensure the safety of the public.

‘I know that videos of this incident are circulating, which the public may find distressing. “I would request that these videos be sent directly to us to assist with our investigation.”