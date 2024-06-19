Tens of thousands of Britons who received criminal convictions for breaking Covid rules should be given a clean slate, says former Justice Secretary Sir Robert Buckland

The former justice secretary has called for anyone who has been criminally convicted of breaking Covid rules to have a “clean slate”.

Sir Robert Buckland has demanded amnesty be granted to the 29,383 people accused of breaking Covid rules as it was an “exceptional time”.

He added that it was unfair that these criminal charges could hinder their professional life, since they would not be able to work as teachers, social workers or in the police.

The idea has been supported by two former cabinet ministers, Sir David Davis and Jacob Rees-Mogg, although Alex Chalk, the current justice secretary, is also understood to be sympathetic.

This would mean that fines paid by Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Carrie Johnson in April 2022 for attending a Prime Minister’s birthday gathering in No. 10 could also be voided.

Mr. Roberto He said: “It is neither proportionate nor necessary at a time when we want to encourage and support as many people as possible to get back to work.”

“If it’s not recorded in the normal way as a previous conviction, it would wipe the slate clean.”

Offenses being examined include attending gatherings, leaving home during lockdowns and failing to wear a face covering.

Johnson became the first sitting Prime Minister of the United Kingdom to be sanctioned for breaking the law.

And even though all three apologized, this would eventually lead to Johnson being forced to resign as prime minister.

Sir David Davis said all but the most egregious breaches should be “stricken” from the register.

Ministry of Justice data shows that the 29,000 fines of up to £10,000 imposed by magistrates amounted to £26 million.

‘Much of the Covid regulation was harsh, unnecessary and penalized people unfairly. For this to become a lifelong sentence is a shameful shame and we must correct it as soon as possible.’

These charges can also prevent you from traveling to countries like the United States, as you must declare any criminal convictions when applying for visas to visit and they reserve the right to permanently ban anyone who does not disclose them.

Agreeing with him, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, the former business secretary, called the Covid measures “draconian” and added that “with hindsight” they can easily be seen as unfair.

He said: “It’s time for an amnesty on Covid fines, which were an unnecessarily draconian measure at the time but which, in hindsight, seem completely disproportionate.”

Almost 16,000 of those sentences were handed down to people under 30 years of age.