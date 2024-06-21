Teenage knife killer unmasked: 15-year-old boy who stabbed Alfie Lewis to death with a 6in-long blade outside a primary school is named for the first time as he is jailed for life with a minimum sentence of 13 years.

A teenage killer who stabbed Alfie Lewis to death with a six-inch knife outside a primary school has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 13 years.

Bardia Shojaeifard stabbed the 15-year-old “in full view” of pupils outside a primary school in Horsforth, Leeds, last November.

The culprit, who was 14 years old at the time, admitted to stabbing him with a kitchen knife he had taken from his house.

He denied murder and claimed he feared for his life when he pulled out the gun, but a jury at Leeds Crown Court found him guilty after a trial.

Today he can be identified for the first time after Judge Cotter lifted an anonymity order.

Bardia Shojaeifard murdered Alfie Lewis outside a primary school in November last year.

Alfie was stabbed to death with a six-inch-long kitchen knife that Shojaeifard had brought from home.

Lifting the restrictions, he said: ‘The question to ask is: how did it come to this?

‘If a seemingly normal 14-year-old takes a knife and uses it against a boy from the same school year, how bad must things have gotten?’

Alfie’s heartbroken mother, Heather Lane, wept as she told the court: “Alfie was my youngest son, my baby, my little companion and my gossip column.”

‘He was the third corner of our little family triangle that is now broken. I am devastated and miss him so much. He was my beautiful, kind baby and I was so proud of him.

She said her soccer-crazy son carried a soccer ball everywhere he went growing up, even to bed.

He added: “We laughed, danced and smiled for 15 years and I thought we would do it for the rest of our lives.”

‘Some of the things I miss most are the simple everyday things. I miss his morning kisses, good night kisses, and everything in between.

Alfie was walking down the street to meet friends at the end of the school day when Shojaeifard stabbed him.

Alfie Lewis was stabbed to death “in full view” of pupils leaving a primary school in the Horsforth area of ​​Leeds last November.

‘I miss his jokes and his incredible huge smile and the love he showed me every day. It’s unbearable not to have that now.

“Even when he was in a bad mood with me, he would text me and say ‘even though I don’t talk to you, I still love you.’

‘Alfie used to call me every hour when he was out with his friends talking rubbish. He would do anything for that phone call now.

‘Our house was full of Alfie and his friends. He goes out in the afternoon and they kill him.

‘I can’t accept what happened because the pain is too much. I don’t know how to live without him and I don’t want to. I don’t know why this has happened to us.

“The impact Alfie had on our lives was greater than I could ever describe and because of these horrific senseless actions (and his murder) many lives have been affected.

‘I received a phone call on November 7 informing me that my Alfie had been stabbed. Minutes before he left the house.

Police at the place where Alfie died last November

‘The reality was that I was never going to hug him, see him or hold him again. I will never be able to hear him say. ‘I love you mom’ because he was murdered.

‘Alfie would never use or have any kind of weapon because I raised him better than that.

‘Alfie was my heart and when he was stabbed in the heart, that killed me too. My heart is broken and I don’t know how to live my life without him.’

Addressing the killer, he said: ‘Alfie’s murder has ruined many lives. No sentence will be enough for you because Alfie will never come back and I will never forgive you.

“I love you so much Alfie and I’m so sorry this happened to you.”

Emily Lane told the court she had taken her terminally ill mother, who has since died, to hospital for tests before planning a “lovely afternoon” while her uncle flew from New Zealand.

She told the court: ‘Instead I had to tell him his grandson had been killed. Her first words were, “Why can’t I trade places with him?” If he was going to die anyway.”

Alfie’s brother Antony said in a statement: “Losing Alfie has changed my life and nothing will ever be the same.” I am heartbroken and our family is heartbroken.

‘Alfie was a very loving and caring little man and he has been taken from us. I have spent sleepless nights listening to Mom cry herself to sleep.

‘I’m left dealing with the most important person in my and Alfie’s life, completely devastated.

‘I miss Alfie’s 12 phone calls again, the nights we stayed up playing FIFA together, his smile, his love and affection, his annoyance, everything. I love you so much Alfie.’