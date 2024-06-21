Taylor Wily dies at 56: Hawaii Five-0 actor and beloved UFC fighter dies

Actor and former Hawaii Five-0 wrestler Taylor Wily has died at the age of 56.

The Hawaii-born star died Thursday, according to KITV News.

Wily was best known for his role as Kamekona Tupuola in the crime dramas Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum PI.

The cause of death has not yet been made public. He is survived by his wife and his two children.

Wily’s former co-star Peter M. Lenkov was among those who paid tribute to the “gentle giant.”

‘I’m devastated. With a broken heart. I’ll post some detailed feelings later. It’s too hard right now,” she wrote in a post on Instagram.

His niece Latoya Levaiosina also honored her uncle with an emotional message.

“It still seems like a bad dream. Unko Big Tee, we love you always,” he wrote on Facebook.

Born in Honolulu, Wily was of American Samoan descent.

His other television credits included MacGyver, One West Waikiki and North Shore.

In addition to his television work, Wily also appeared in Forgetting Sarah Marshall, alongside Jason Segel and Kristen Bell.

Wily transitioned into acting after a stint as a UFC fighter, debuting as a television special in 1993, UFC 1: The Beginning.

He lost three teeth in addition to the fight against Dutch kickboxer and MMA professional Gerard Gordeau and retired from the sport shortly after.

