Taylor Swift’s pop music friend Camila Cabello comes of age with her album C,XOXO, writes ADRIAN THRILLS

In eight days, Camila Cabello will be at Glastonbury for a set that should put the final seal on her journey from teenage pop prodigy to adult solo artist.

Since topping the UK singles chart with 2017’s smooth Havana, the Cuban-born, Miami-raised singer has toured with Taylor Swift, supported Coldplay and performed live with Ed Sheeran.

On her fourth solo album, she severs any remaining ties to her past as a girl group. It switches between fast-paced electronic hyperpop and subtle, introspective ballads.

I Luv It, a duet with rapper Playboi Carti, has a title chorus repeated 27 times.

With Cabello’s voice floating gracefully over hazy beats, there are two cameos from Canadian superstar Drake, whose melancholic voice injects notes of sadness into a song, Hot Uptown, that would otherwise be another feel-good summer banger.

Despite the ‘XOXO’ in the title, short for hugs and kisses, this is not as beloved an album as 2019’s Romance.

“I consider myself mostly sweet, but it’s been healthy to embrace some of that darkness,” Camila says. BOAT (‘best of all time’) is a gorgeous piano ballad, and the acoustic Twentysomethings taps into generational angst. I don’t know where I am with you,’ she sings.

June Gloom has the feel of a Lana Del Rey song, albeit with sultry Latin rhythms and unexpectedly twisted keyboards. If Cabello is as bold on stage next weekend, Glastonbury could be in for a treat.

C,XOXO will be out on June 28.