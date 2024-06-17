Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn was “depressed and emotionally drained” by furious speculation about their split, as inside sources reveal the REAL reason he finally broke his silence about their romance.

Joe Alwyn has finally made the decision to break his silence on his split from Taylor Swift after being left “emotionally drained” by endless questions about their six-year romance and subsequent split following the release of her latest album.

The British actor, 33, said he had “a long, loving and totally committed relationship” with the American pop superstar, 34, as he opened up for the first time in an interview with the Sunday Times Stylereveal that their breakup was “a difficult thing to deal with.”

Alwyn reportedly addressed the speculation to “move on” after Swift appeared to make several scathing comments about him in The Tortured Poets Department, which she published in April.

“Joe wanted to end this once and for all so he could move on with his life and career,” an exclusive source told DailyMail.com.

“He never wanted to say anything and hoped it would all blow over, but it didn’t. Taylor has made a fortune from their breakup by forming an entire album around it. In the meantime, he’s been cast as “Taylor’s ex.”

The source claimed that Alwyn initially wanted to avoid speaking publicly about their relationship, but the persistent interest became too much to ignore, especially when she is on the promotional tour for her new movie, Kinds of Kindness.

“He can’t go anywhere without being asked about Taylor,” they said. “He had his people tell everyone in advance that he wasn’t going to answer questions about Taylor, but he knew that was all people wanted to ask him.

‘It became depressing and emotionally draining.

‘Their romance was private, the complete opposite of her relationship with Travis (Kelce). It was partly because of Covid restrictions, but they also preferred it that way.

“Joe has moved on and is doing promotional work for his movies and upcoming projects, so he decided he needed to post this to move forward. He wants to be asked about his movies, not Taylor.

The source said Alwyn has “no ill will” toward the singer, whom he dated from 2017 until early 2023, but would like her to understand how hurtful his lyrics can be.

“He doesn’t wish her any ill will, but he also needed her to know that talking about their relationship without confirming who she’s singing about can have a long-lasting and painful effect on the people/men involved,” they said.

‘He doesn’t want to keep talking about this, but he knew that if he didn’t say anything, the situation would continue indefinitely. The fast ones never let anything die.

Swift seemingly bared her soul about their split on her latest album, with fans convinced the scathing lyrics about a man destroying her dreams of marriage and children are a direct reference to Alwyn, although she has never confirmed this.

In Loml, he sings: “You talked to me under the table.” Talking rings and talking cradles. The coward He was a lion. I’m combing the braids of lies.’

In Lavendar Haze he sings: ‘You swore you loved me but where were the clues? / I died at the altar waiting for the test.’

Other lyrics include: “I’m mad ’cause you let me give you all that youth for free.”

In the fourth song, Down Bad, Swift admits to breaking down “crying in the gym” and recalls how the end of her relationship left her feeling “empty.”

So Long London also appears to be a direct reference to Alwyn living in the capital, with Swift singing about saying goodbye to “the house on the Heath”.

Swift has since moved on with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (pictured in February).

After TTPD was released on April 11, Swift shared a statement about letting go of the “sensational and painful” moment that inspired the album, but has never confirmed which songs, if any, are about Alwyn.

“This period of the author’s life is now over, the chapter is closed and walled up,” he wrote. “There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once the wounds have healed.”

Swift, who is now dating NFL champion Travis Kelce, mostly retreated from the spotlight during her time with Alwyn, and the super-private couple rarely appears in public together.

Days after the release of TTPD, sources close to the actor told DailyMail.com that he would maintain minimal silence and had no plans to react to the album.

Alwyn is focusing on promoting her upcoming film, Kinds of Kindness (pictured with co-star Emma Stone) and doesn’t want to face questions about Swift.

But on Sunday she finally addressed their split, telling Sunday Times Style: “I hope everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that arise at the end of a long, loving and fully committed relationship of over six and a half years.”

‘That’s a difficult thing to deal with. What is unusual and abnormal about this situation is that, a week later, it is suddenly public knowledge and the outside world can have its say.’

He added: ‘As everyone knows, together, both of us, mutually, we decided to keep the most private details of our relationship private. It was never something that could be commodified and I see no reason to change that now.

‘And look, this was also just over a year ago and I feel lucky to be in a great place in my life, professionally and personally. I feel really good.’