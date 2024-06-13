Taylor Swift superfan shares ‘secret’ Eras Tour merch item and how devoted Swifties can get their own

From hoodies and t-shirts to bracelets and water bottles, there is a wide range of Taylor Swift merchandise available to purchase across the Eras UK tour dates.

However, there is one “secret” item in particular that will prove useful to British Swifties who may be battling less than ideal weather conditions.

Fan Hannah Coventry attended one of the tour dates in Edinburgh and headed to the merch stand early as it opened at 10am, reports Glasgow live.

He noticed that there was one piece of merchandise that the staff was carrying but that didn’t appear to be for sale: a poncho.

The Eras tour themed article is clear with countless images of Taylor’s face on her different album covers plastered across it.

Hannah noticed that there was one piece of merchandise that the staff was wearing but that didn’t appear to be for sale: a poncho.

The Eras tour themed article is clear with countless images of Taylor’s face on her different album covers plastered across it.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Merchandise Posters – £15 Tour Hoodies – £70 Quarter Zip Tops – £65 Crew Neck T-shirts – £65 T-shirts – £40 Long sleeve t-shirt – €40 Sweatshirts – £65 Bracelet – £30 Water bottles – £15 Duffle Bags – £25 Taylor Swift Tapestry – £15

Excited, Hannah took to Facebook to share photos and write: ‘Edinburgh Swifties, my friend and I were in Murrayfield tonight to buy merchandise and noticed one of the staff was wearing a rain poncho from the Eras tour.

“They didn’t have them advertised, so I asked the girl at the merchandise stand and she told me it’s a ‘secret item’ that they don’t advertise.”

‘They were £8 each and were so cute we needed to buy them. Just a little advice to anyone buying products tomorrow, just ask.’

It’s unknown if the ponchos will be sold on the other UK tour dates, but as Hannah said, the only way to know is to ask.

The Liverpool Anfield Superstore sold products from 10am on Thursday and will also do so on Friday and Saturday; You do not need a ticket to purchase products.

It comes as fans braved the cold this morning by covering themselves in blankets as they began queuing outside Anfield stadium ahead of the pop star’s performance in Liverpool tonight.

Devoted Swifitos have been outside the Liverpool FC home since 3am in a bid to get as close as possible to the American singer.

Undaunted by the unseasonably cold June weather, fans of all ages and around the world were in high spirits as they counted down the hours to finally see their icon in person.

Taylor, who has been performing on her Eras tour for over a year, begins her three-day stint in Merseyside at 7pm tonight in front of a crowd of 53,000.

This comes after fans caused such a stir at their Eras Tour concerts in Scotland over the weekend that seismologists recorded tremors almost four miles away.

Taylor Swift performs at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium on June 7

Devoted Swifitos have been outside the Liverpool FC home since 3am in a bid to get as close as possible to the American singer.

Taylor, who has been performing on her Eras tour for over a year, begins her three-day stint in Merseyside tonight at 7pm in front of a crowd of 53,000 (pictured in Edinburgh on June 7).